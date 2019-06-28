Dani: LGBT+ and environmental activism in the Tapajós National Forest

Dani is a 21-year-old riverine activist. In order to become what she is today, Dani has undertaken a difficult and courageous identity search which must be understood within the context in which it has taken place.

Many of the communities inhabiting the banks of the Tapajós River, like many other settlements along the vast Brazilian Amazon basin, call themselves “riverine". Riberinos is a term that encompasses the whole range of ethnic diversity resulting from multiple crossbreeding over time among indigenous peoples, Afro-descendants and European descendants, mostly of Iberian origin.

Today, defining oneself as indigenous is a matter of self-affirmation. But in many communities along this abundant tributary of the Amazon, the mix is so old and dynamic that it may actually be impossible to choose which ethnic group to join.

But when the land is threatened by the operation of mining companies, loggers, agribusiness and by the appropriation of untitled land, many communities have undertaken a process of self-education and of territorial demarcation on their own so as to be able to demonstrate that they have been living in this land long enough to claim a property title to the State.

Getting their property title is actually the only guarantee they have to prevent being expelled from their land, usually by business interests related to the exploitation of the region’s rich natural resources.

Another effective way to protect populations in the territories has been to establish Natural Reserves, be they permanent - such as Biological Reserves, or National Parks -, or Reserves for Sustainable Uses - such as Extractivist Reserves (RESEX) and National Forests (FLONA).

The Prainha community - today split into Prainha 1 and Prainha 2 – is located in one of these FLONAS. The fact that they live in a National Forest has afforded them relative safety from external threats, and this is what has quite possibly allowed them to address some internal matters, such as the decision to settle in two differentiated communities.