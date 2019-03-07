Democracy2019: Democracy in decay, political participation on the rise

According to the bi-annual democracy indices (those from Freedom House and The Economist), yet again democracy is under threat everywhere. The northern hemisphere has proven particularly vulnerable to negative trends affecting the quality of democracy. In the Global South, Latin America continues to represent the most democratic region, but 2018 (a year of presidential elections in key countries like Colombia, Mexico and Brazil), has largely consolidated deterioration.

Corrupt elections, attacks on freedom of expression, and a rise in digital authoritarianism and surveillance of citizens have been worldwide worrying trends. Furthermore, the disregard for international human rights standards for migrants and refugees adds to the deterioration of liberal democracies.

In Europe and the US, societies are seemingly losing their trust in traditional political parties, and we are witnessing the rise of worrisome populist and autocratic trends, and similar scenarios are developing in Latin America.

However, both indexes also detect that, as a reaction to the increasing frustration regarding traditional politics, many citizens have taken action, with political participation on the rise.

Let’s see what this year’s democracy indices can tell us about it.

Democracy is in descent across the globe and populism is on the rise

Both Freedom House (FH) and The Economist’s Intelligence Unit Democracy Index (EIU) have found democracy around the globe to be deteriorating. While FH described democracy “to be in retreat”, the EIU index, while agreeing with the former, also acknowledges that 2018 marks the first instance since the last three years where the steadily falling democracy score did not plummet even further, but instead retained its score from 2017.

The silver lining, according to the EUI, was the encouraging increase in the level of political participation, in particular the increased participation of women in politics across the globe.

FH uses an index based on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights through which it determines whether the people of a country are free, partly free or not free. The EUI index looks at five categories - electoral process and pluralism, civil liberties, the functioning of government, political participation and political culture - and establishes whether a country can be considered a full democracy, a flawed democracy, a hybrid regime or an authoritarian regime.

Both indices identify the causes for negative developments that have led to this point of crisis of confidence in democracy, where citizens across the world are beginning to question whether democratic institutions still serve their interests.

As FH puts it, ‘we are in a new phase of globalisation’, one marked by a shift in the global balance of power with the arrival of newly industrialised economic giants such as India and China to the international arena and the enormous amount of wealth created globally as a result. This wealth, however, has been extremely unevenly distributed and, while the governments have failed to confront the rising inequality, people have begun to lose faith in their representatives.