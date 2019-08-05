Displacement on the river Paraná in Paraguay

A community uprooted

The violations of the rights of the indigenous communities in Paraguay can be clearly seen in the case of Tekoha Sauce. Carmen Martínez says that they were notified that the rising waters of the new reservoir would completely flood their ancestral territory and that they were then moved, along with members of several other communities, to an area that the state had selected for their relocation.

She claims that this new location, Jekyry, was entirely inappropriate for their needs. There were no wild animals for them to hunt and there was no river.

Quite apart from the importance of fishing for their subsistence, contact with the Paraná, going back countless generations, had produced an important spiritual relationship with water; it was impossible to maintain this relationship in Jekyry. Carmen says that soon after being relocated, many members of the community died of sadness: “We lost everything: our land, our houses and our way of living”.

Describing the experience of her parents and grandparents, Amada adds, “The community was never consulted about whether they wanted to go there. They just took them there by force and, as they had no other option, they stayed”.

The young leader states that the fact that the indigenous groups did not have deeds to the land has played against them: “It was state-owned land. Back then you didn’t need to have deeds; you owned the land by living on it. The indigenous groups had always been there. It had always been indigenous land.”

“Before, we trusted in people’s word; it was the most important thing there was. Now, we Guaraní have learnt how important papers are”.

With the support of a coalition of local and international NGOs Tekoha Sauce have become the first of the 38 communities displaced by Itaipú Binacional to embark on a legal battle to recover their lost territory or be given suitable replacement land.

In response to these claims, Itaipú Binacional denies any wrongdoing (this has also been the institution’s reaction to recriminations contained within the report commissioned by the Brazilian Public Prosecutor’s Office). In a letter sent to the Paraguayan Senate in May 2019, it contends that it fulfilled its legal obligations when it relocated members of Tekoha Sauce back in 1982.

Lucía Sandoval, one of a team of lawyers representing the community, disputes this view. She claims that the extremely poor quality of the terrain to which Tekoha Sauce were taken violates the law: “The state was obliged to provide them with land of equal quality to that which they previously inhabited so that they could continue living there as families and continue practising their culture without sacrificing their traditions. That’s what Law 904 states, and in no way did the manner that they were treated correspond to that”.

Tekoha Sauce’s legal team is currently awaiting the final decision of Paraguayan authorities. If a favourable decision is not obtained, they plan to take the case to the Interamerican Court of Human Rights (IACHR).

Leti Galeano, leader of the coalition of NGOs supporting the community, says that “The case meets all the legal requirements to go to the Interamerican Court. First, we’ll use up all the options here in Paraguay, but we already know that nothing gets solved here. It’s almost time to take the case to the international bodies”.

In recent years, three indigenous communities in other parts of Paraguay have seen land disputes with the state decided in their favour by the IACHR.