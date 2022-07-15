An 18-day national strike in Ecuador concluded on 30 June with the signing of a “peace accord” between the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) and the government of President Guillermo Lasso.

The peace agreement has been met with relief after bringing an end to weeks of violence. After CONAIE called a strike, a social explosion devastated the country, with hundreds of roadblocks, a state of emergency declared in various provinces, and heavy government repression. Thousands of demonstrators were on vigil day and night, and thousands of people were left without the daily work they need to feed their families.

There are no winners here. The people lost – with at least 6 dead, more than 500 injured and over a hundred detained. But the government also lost. President Lasso was nearly impeached by Congress, a motion initiated in midst of the protests by the opposing party UNES, led by former president Rafael Correa. Lasso lost the little legitimacy he had left and now appears more vulnerable than ever. Peace put an end to the armed violence but social unrest remains.

Peace – but at what price?

According to the agreement, signed under the auspices of the Ecuadorian Episcopal Conference, the government lowered fuel prices by 15¢ a gallon, repealed Decree 95 (which expands oil exploitation in the Amazon) and suspended the state of emergency in several provinces.

The repeal of Decree 95 is perhaps the only important achievement. The rest of the agreement is mostly a list of good intentions: to “modify” Decree 151, which grants environmental licences for extractive mining, within two months instead of 15; to “work” on subsidy policies; to “guarantee” free, prior and informed consultation to indigenous communities on projects located on their territories, and to “issue” a declaration of emergency in the health system. Many of these rights are already enshrined in the Constitution.

CONAIE began the strike with ten demands, including respect for the collective rights of Indigenous peoples; a moratorium on mining in water sources; economic aid to peasants plus a moratorium on minor debts; improved employment and labour rights; and greater investment in health and education.

These are important and legitimate demands that touch many Ecuadorians, not only Indigenous people, and they united many sectors of society, including young people, students, feminists and workers. All the demands are feasible, but most remain unresolved.