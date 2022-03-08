Ecuador gives Indigenous people – and nature – a big win

The recent decision by Ecuador’s highest court in favour of Indigenous people’s rights was a huge victory, not just for them but for nature too.

The ruling by the country’s Constitutional Court, in favour of Indigenous people’s rights and their authority to decide on extractive projects that affect their land, upheld a landmark lower court ruling in 2018.

The ruling was one of three handed down in January in favour of Indigenous communities. One (No. 273-19-JP) protects the A’i Cofán community from any extractive project on their land. Another (No. 28-19-IN) says that Indigeneous peoples’ consent will now be required for oil and mining projects throughout the Ecuadorian Amazon.

The third (No. 45-15-IN) declares the water law, in force since 2014, unconstitutional because it fails to guarantee the resource as a public and communal good. Indigenous groups have long expressed concern that the law could allow for state intrusion into their rights to water and land use. The court also affirmed that reparations ordered by lower courts must be paid, by private companies and the government.

The rulings are a massive victory for Ecuador’s Indigenous people, who make up 70% of the population of the Ecuadorian Amazon.

The verdicts are also an undoubted blow to Ecuador’s recently arrived president, Guillermo Lasso. Last July, within months of being sworn into office, he issued a new hydrocarbons policy that promised to double oil production in Ecuador. Lasso did so in open defiance of Indigenous peoples’ concern for millions of acres of pristine rainforest as well as the physical and cultural survival of Indigenous nations.