New congresswomen give hope in confronting a deeply racist US president

Tensions in the US regarding the border with Mexico and issues relating to migration are at an all time high. The raids without warrants carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) this weekend and the openly racist comments of president Trump directed as much towards congresswomen as the victims of the raids have shook a nation that is more divided than ever.

With a 41% approval rating, Trump’s popularity remains stable and has changed very little throughout his presidency. However, according to Gallup, this is the lowest approval rating a president has ever had since they began measuring ratings in 1955. In a survey from June this year, respondents were asked if they approved or dissaproved of the management of Trump’s government, and the response only emphasises the current polarised state of the nation: 41% answered they approved and 54% answered they did not.

When Donald Trump shows his true racist colours however, it would appear that support among his followers from the Republican Party increases. In the days following his declarations telling congresswomen like Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Ilhan Omar to go back to where they came from, a Reutes/Ipsos poll showed that his popularity rose 5% among republican voters.

Despite the president appearing to be untouchable, a new wave of congresswomen are challenging his racist policies and beliefs with more strength than ever, demonstrating that a president who isn’t capable of protecting all citizens is simply not worthy of office. That’s why we present everything you need to know about the threat of a racist in the White House and the congresswoman fighting against him.

The congresswoman saying no to Trump

The so called ‘squad’, the group of new politicians, all women and from diverse ethnic backgrounds, won their seats in the mid-term elections last year that many dubbed as a protest vote against the racist and sexist behaviour of the current president.