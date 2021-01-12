Europe in 2021

Portugal assumes the European Union (EU) presidency at a crucial time that affects the political and social routines of so-called ‘normal times.’ From managing the vaccination against Covid-19 to Brexit to preparing for a post-Trump Western world and a post-Merkel Europe, the challenges are enormous.

Instead of distinguishing, as in conventional use, between internal and international problems, I refer to structural issues that affect both the EU’s interior and exterior. I identify the following main issues: inequality and cohesion; historical identity and reparations; human rights and democracy; peace and the cold war.

Inequality and Cohesion

The EU comes out of the pandemic crisis, with a GDP drop close to 9%. The risk of poverty has increased, but it remains very uneven among the Union countries and points to a segmentation: between 25% and 32% for one group of countries and between 12% and 17% for the other group. Youth unemployment is 17.3% but reaches 40% in Spain. Considering that the fourth industrial revolution (artificial intelligence) will cause additional turbulence in this area, the EU must move towards a universal basic income policy that complements and does not replace other social policies. The legitimacy of this measure -today, the subject of citizens' initiative in the EU- was made clear in the words of António Guterres in his opening speech to the 75th session of the UN General Assembly in 2020: "the new generation of social protection policies (must) include universal health insurance and the possibility of a universal minimum income". Now, without the United Kingdom, there may be room to deepen European policies. Still, such a project can only succeed based on greater internal democracy in the EU and reduced regional asymmetries.

The pandemic has shown the failure of neoliberalism and the priority given to the commodification of social life. The social democratic state is, for now, the only alternative to the barbarism of the deadly economy that seeks to transform the pandemic's lethality into a form of social Darwinism that solves the problems of social security.

Health is a public good, not a business. The national health services need to regain their centrality, which cannot be achieved by mere emergency reinforcement. Despite having financed almost a billion euros for research on vaccines' production, the EU is buying them at a high price; perhaps it is the business of the century for the private companies that produce them. The contract details are not known, especially concerning liability for possible side effects.

And we should not forget that among the ten countries with the most millionaires, three are part of the EU (Germany, France, Italy) and that in Germany, 12% of the wealth increase among the super-rich occurred in the area of health.

Historical Identity and Reparations

Europe is still struggling to come to terms with the past, the more remote past, and the more recent one. Colonialism was not civilizing progress but rather a violent instrument to plunder the wealth of much of the extra-European world.