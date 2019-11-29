Jair Bolsonaro accused of inciting genocide before the International Criminal Court

A group of Brazilian lawyers, along with a powerful human rights group and some former ministers, denounced President Jair Bolsonaro before the International Criminal Court (ICC) for inciting the "genocide of indigenous peoples" of Brazil and committing "crimes against humanity".

The Arns Commission and the Human Rights Defense Collective delivered a note to Fatou Bensouda, prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, this last Wednesday. Lawyers promoting the complaint reported to democraciaAbierta and other media that the document is 60 pages long and identifies 33 actions and official speeches of Jair Bolsonaro that might have a criminal character, as established by the Rome Statute, ratified by Brazil in 2002.

"Yesterday we presented, through CADHu and the Arns Commission, a complaint against President Jair Messias Bolsonaro in the International Criminal Court, for crimes against humanity for his speeches and systematic actions aimed at dismantling public social and environmental protection policies in the Amazon" the lawyers reported.

Former minister José Carlos Dias, currently president of the Arns Commission, signed the document. Former Minister José Gregori also stamped his signature on the complaint.

Before taking the decision to request or not authorization to initiate an investigation, Bensouda may request information to the governments of the Brazilian states and those of other countries, to the United Nations and other intergovernmental organizations, to NGO s and to other sources.