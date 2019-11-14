Lula’s release distracts from Bolsonaro involvement in Marielle Franco murder

Bolsonaro has been in the presidential palace for less than one year, but he has already found himself in the middle of numerous scandals, many related to his questionable links with paramilitary groups, that now also tie him to the murder of Rio de Janeiro Councilwoman, Marielle Franco, in 2018.

At the beginning of his mandate in January this year, Bolsonaro named his Justice Minister as Sergio Moro, the controversial judge who led ‘Operation Car Wash’ (Lava Jato in Portuguese) in which ex-president Lula da Silva became implicated. Moro condemned Lula to a lengthy prison sentence prematurely, which prevented him from running for the last presidential elections, and which ensured Bolsonaro would come out on top.

This appointment of Moro as Justice Minister was confirmation for many that the case against Lula was far from impartial, and that it was highly politicised from the very beginning. Bolsonaro and Moro played a central role in the incarceration of the ex-president, which violated due process throughout the investigation and the trial.

Now, Lula’s release from prison on the 8th of November after spending 19 months in jail was ordered by the Supreme Court of Brazil that established an individual can only be sent to jail once their recourse to appeal has been exhausted, which was not the case with Lula who has two appeals pending.

However, his release has eclipsed recent revelations regarding a witness who has confirmed links between Bolsonaro and those accused of murdering black, LGBT, left-wing Councilwoman Marielle Franco in March 2018.

What should we know about the recent investigations that link Bolsonaro to the murder of Marielle? and what implications may this have for democracy in Brazil?

What the investigations about Bolsonaro and Marielle say

In March of 2019, one year after the murder of Councilwoman Marielle Franco and her driver Anderson Gomes in the north of Rio de Janeiro, two ex-military policemen were charged for being the intellectual and material authors of the crime. Ever since their implication in the murder, links between these policemen and the Bolsonaro family were gradually coming to light.