This violence, which affects all Mexicans, is the fruit of decades of large-scale political corruption and repression. In reality, it represents just the tip of the iceberg for the evils that have shaken Mexican journalism and continually threaten freedom of expression in the country.

The tragedy of press freedom in Mexico, particularly among journalists who are ordinary citizens, has three fronts: the media companies that work journalists to the point of servitude; political power, which threatens them with harsh criticism; and organised crime, which, in alliance with political power, attacks them with shameful and rampant impunity.

The figures are shocking: from 2000 to date, 153 journalists have been murdered in Mexico, 141 men and 12 women, according to statistics from human rights organisation Article 19.

This situation makes Mexico one of the most dangerous countries in the world to be a journalist, according to Reporters Without Borders. At the centre of this extremely dangerous setting is the state of Veracruz, located on the Gulf of Mexico, where 31 journalists have been murdered since 2000, the highest number in the entire country.

The city of Veracruz is one of the most important ports in the region and a strategic route for drug trafficking disputed by drug cartels. Veracruz is also the third-largest state in Mexico, allowing a thorough analysis of the situation faced by journalists and perhaps suggestions to put an end to these massacres.

Working conditions

In Mexico, journalists face three main challenges. The first, and most scandalous, is the working conditions, which make journalists highly vulnerable. In most cases, this leads to a high degree of dependence on political and even criminal power.

Freelance reporters often receive 50 pesos (about $2.46) a story, while those on a payroll have monthly salaries of around 5,000 pesos ($245). This means that to make a living wage, journalists must work in three or even four media outlets with no employment benefits, such as health or housing insurance. The consequences are job insecurity and poor quality work.

In this context, the media become highly dependent on political and governmental power, since many journalists rely on access to public funding. Additionally, there is endemic corruption within the press, which has led many journalists, out of necessity or ambition, to accept money, known as the famous ‘chayos’. To survive, many media outlets are forced to seek agreements with governments, putting their editorial line ‘for sale’, working almost hand in hand with the political power in power.

The result is a uniform press, which offers little criticism of the government and its unhindered use of public money. It is important to underline that these conditions put investigative journalists and critical media that go beyond the status quo at a total disadvantage and in a hostile environment.

Political power

The second challenge is political power, which, according to several NGOs, is the main threat to the press. Working conditions and the government's power to control public money through advertising create double vulnerability for journalists and the media.

The current government's mentality towards the press is the same as that expressed by former president Gustavo Díaz Ordaz in the 1960s: “I don't pay to be beaten.”