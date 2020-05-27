We need a response to Covid-19 crafted alongside indigenous peoples

The onslaught of diseases like smallpox, and influenza brought by the European powers of the 15th century, combined with slavery and genocide, decimated indigenous populations throughout the Americas. Today, there are an estimated 826 indigenous groups in the region, with a total population of 45 million people. Sadly, the continued disregard for indigenous peoples in many governments’ responses to the novel coronavirus could place those left at the brink of extinction.

While already grappling with a paucity of language-accessible information and culturally-appropriate healthcare, many indigenous groups continue to deal with threats to their lands and livelihoods during this health crisis. In Brazil, deforestation in the Amazon is accelerating despite the pandemic. Meanwhile, COVID cases have increased, recently taking the life of an indigenous leader. In the cross-border Amazonian region of Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, for example, extractive industries continue to plunder the lush natural resources often found within and protected by native territories. Despite active quarantines in urban centers, the governments of all three countries have yet to issue moratoriums on extractive activities; with Ecuador and Colombia outright encouraging companies to drill for oil and gas to support their “essential contributions” to national economies.

Smaller enterprises such as illegal logging and mining also remain a threat, polluting waterways and destroying vital tree cover on large tracts of land. Meanwhile, illegal armed groups moving between Colombia and Ecuador have increased their presence across several reserves, trying to take over territory, engaging in aggressive confrontations with communities, and simultaneously putting indigenous peoples at higher risk of exposure to the virus.

Beyond the Amazon, other indigenous groups are yoked by inadequate responses to the pandemic. In Paraguay and Chile, groups are unable to fully utilize their territories and natural resources due to the threat posed by forestry and agribusiness plus the lack of basic resources like food and water. These factors are threatening their day to day capacity to enforce sanitary measures. For many of Chile’s Mapuche communities, the fact that transit continues throughout their territories led several groups to set up roadblocks, risking criminalization and possible contagion. In Nicaragua where State’s has been among the most lacking in the region, there is no information available on how COVID-19 is affecting the Miskito community and other marginalized indigenous groups along the Caribbean coast. Because many of them have faced consistent levels of violence from loggers and settlers as well as a lack of access to basic health and human services, the lack of response from the State makes their situation a ticking time bomb.