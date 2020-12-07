The Plebeian Populism of López Obrador

Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) is a populist, anyone knows that. The question is what kind of populist. Contrary to the opinion of those who reduce him to a demagogue (which he is), AMLO is actually a plebeian leader in the republican tradition: a leader of a segment of the population that is, or feels, politically marginalized. He refers to this sector as “the people of Mexico,” clearly it is not all of it, but it is a part.

The definition of populism as plebeian politics is provided by Camila Vergara, Professor of Law at Columbia University, New York. In an article published on April of this year entitled “Populism as Plebeian Politics: Inequality, Domination, and Popular Empowerment,” she defines populism as “an electoral type of plebeian politics [that] springs from the politicization of wealth inequality in reaction to systemic corruption and the immiseration of the masses, an attempt to balance the scales of social and political power between the ruling elite and the popular sectors.”

Vergara traces the origins of plebeian populism to Ancient Rome, where the plebs constituted a differentiated group from the nobility and the caste of the patricians. Plebeian politics politicizes the social and economic differences between the haves and have nots. That is precisely what AMLO has done throughout his long political career. And he has plenty of material to work with: Mexico is one of the most unequal countries in Latin America.

Who are the plebs today by the way? Vergara responds that, generally speaking, they are “a coalition of those who are being increasingly oppressed by the oligarchic state, those who share a similar degree of socioeconomic oppression. In addition to precarious workers in the service sector and the nascent gig economy, who receive low pay, no benefits, and no job security, the plebeian ranks could be filled by those in debt and struggling to pay mortgages, student loans, and healthcare bills.”

Is this the case in Mexico with AMLO? I am not entirely sure about it. Rather, it seems to me that AMLO is the leader of social groups that were favoured until 1982 by the state paternalism of the hegemonic Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI). I am talking about informal workers, unions, urban organizations, indigenous peoples, middle-income sectors, etc., who were affected when oil prices plummeted and cuts in the public sector began. Of course, there are new groups that identify themselves in the message of AMLO, but it seems to me that these traditional sectors are the ones he is trying to rehabilitate politically and integrate into the government’s sphere of influence —as they were until 1982. Before that year, during the populist six-year terms of Luis Echeverría Álvarez (1970-1976) and José López Portillo (1976-1982), public spending skyrocketed to the benefit of these sectors coalesced within the PRI.

These are the roots of AMLO.

Giving a cursory glance to his biography one will see it. In 1976 he joined the PRI and his first position was as director of the Indigenous Coordination Center in his home state, Tabasco, between 1977 and 1982. The oil boom of those years allowed him to finance public works for the local indigenous people, the Chontales. His current obsession with the idea of ​​rehabilitating the state-owned company Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), now bankrupt, is no accident. He explains in his autobiography titled “This is who I am”: “The best ranches were acquired to give them to those who took shelter in the lowlands or swampy areas. Schools opened, literacy became a priority, health centers and houses were built, production and transport cooperatives organized, and credits with no questions asked granted to agriculture and cattle raising.”

But although these are AMLO’s roots, him and his populism have a different political DNA.