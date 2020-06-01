As the pandemic continues to accelerate, so does the deforestation of the Amazon

Latin America is facing the worst health crisis in its recent history, the consequences of which cannot yet be measured or imagined.

Beyond the human cost, the countries of the region are dealing with economic, migratory and political crises, particularly in Brazil, where the government of Jair Bolsonaro has been criticized internationally for its denialist behaviour in the face of the COVID-19, pandemic, which according to official figures of May 26th, has already caused more than 25,500 deaths.

The Amazon regions in Brazil, Colombia and Peru are among the most affected, and the coronavirus continues to spread among isolated and highly vulnerable communities.

In the face of so much tragedy, one of the only consolations seemed to be the viral videos and photos of animals walking through cities, dolphins swimming in bays that previously they would have never been seen in and bluer skies in cities usually covered by pollution. Nature seemed to breath as humans shut themselves away.

Unfortunately, the isolation was not as revitalising to the environment as one might think. Among all the slowdown caused by the coronavirus there is one phenomenon that Covid-19 could not stop: the advance of deforestation. Activists, government agencies and NGOS moved away from these areas to limit the spread of the pandemic, suddenly roads seemed to be clear for deforestation, illegal mining and other illegal extractions to continue.

Brazil

The Brazilian Amazon this year has registered record levels of deforestation. But is is only the beginning of the tragedy.