Has the Peace Agreement been upheld? Victims, institutions and Peace

Three years ago, Colombia signed its famous Peace Agreement. In November 24, 2016, the ex-president, Juan Manuel Santos, and the then FARC’s commander-in-chief, Rodrigo Rodrigo Londoño alias Timochenko, signed the lengthy document of over 300 pages, that sealed the route to peace the country was to follow over the next 20 years.
The Agreement lost its momentum when, submitted to a referendum, it became a political tool. Irresponsibility resulted in Colombians losing the illusion of ending one of the country’s longest and bloodiest conflicts.
So much has happened in Colombia since then - a change in government, ex-combatants filling in political posts, recent local elections opening the door to political alternatives and, in recent weeks, massive social unrest - that an assessment of the Agreement’s implementation is fitting.
The questions that would need to be answered are: Were truth, justice and victim’s reparation achieved? Are the institutions that were created under the framework of the Agreement working as they should? Did the government and the ex-combatants fulfill the commitments undertaken? But more importantly, was peace truly achieved?
Colombia’s current polarization makes finding answers to these questions quite complicated, without being branded as sympathizers of one side or the other. In any case, we present you with a short, objective assessment of the Agreement’s implementation after three years of its signature, with more to be worried than happy about.
The Agreement and the victims
The victims of Colombia’s armed conflict were at the center of the Agreement. Out of the six points agreed on, one is exclusively dedicated to them, especially to their right to “justice, truth, reparation and no repetition”. Born out of this point, the Truth, Justice, Reparation and No Repetition Integral System (SIVJRNR in Spanish) was created, out of which the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP in Spanish), the Truth Commission and the Entity to Search for those Disappeared are born. These are the entities that provide the over 200.000 victims a direct participation route in the peace process.
Even when there is a lot to be achieved, this might be the aspect where the most has been covered, or at least where results can be highlighted. For instance, out of the 214 accounts that the JEP had received up to October, 2019, 104 were submitted by victim’s organizations. Moreover, the JEP extended the deadline to submit said accounts, from March 2020 to March 2021, per a request by more of these victim’s organizations, as its the mechanism through which they can include their perspectives and their truths.
The JEP has also called for victims to get accredited in the cases that are currently in-course, to have their rights upheld during the process. Various victim’s organizations have even already participated in hearings, as was the case with the known Madres de Soacha group.
Institutions born under the Agreement’s framework
To wonder it the institutions born out of the Agreement are working as they should, leads us to contemplate the numerous obstacles Ivan Duque’s government has put - or tried to put - on the functioning of the JEP.
The most evident of these obstacles, was the political maneuver to block the JEP’s Statutory Bill, or the main set of rules the jurisdiction had to follow to function. It is worth mentioning the JEP already had a set of ground rules to follow, which is why it had been functioning since June, 2017. However, the Statutory Bill was pivotal since it regulated the mechanisms by which ex-combatants would be monitored and the mechanism through which victims would participate, among others.
In November, 2017, the Bill was approved and heavily adjusted by Congress. The next step was for the president to approve it, give it its final seal. In what many people called a political play to slow down the jurisdiction’s functioning, the president did not approve the Bill and objected to six of its articles, moving back to square one. It is interesting that the president objected articles that Colombia’s Constitutional Court had already declared unconstitutional, meaning he not only objected to the Bill, but also to the Courts work.
In this context, the JEP’s Statutory Bill, which had been approved by the Court and by Congress in 2017, was only ratified by the president in June, 2019. This, not even taking into account the delays in the disbursement of the other institution’s budget that also hindered their work.
Was peace achieved?
Many criticized Colombia’s former president, Juan Manuel Santos, for abusing the end-of-conflict rhetoric and enlarging the reach of the Agreement, when the country was and is still engulfed in conflict. According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, Colombia still has five armed conflicts within its territory.
Added to this, the government has not lived up to its commitments, especially with regards to crop substitution and land distribution. As a result, more conflicts have arisen in areas where FARC dissidents operate.
The figure above, produced by the FIP, suggests two things: a Peace Agreement has a strong reach, like, for instance allowing for the year with fewer homicides in Colombia’s recent history (2016) to happen. However, it also shows the fragility that comes with this peace processes, and the importance of upholding them with responsibility and commitment.
The difficulties that have come with the Agremment’s implementation have been many, and the lack of political will makes this assessment somewhat negative. There is an urgent need to push the peace agenda before the situation on the field deteriorates to the point where war resurges, a war that many had thought of as over.
