Mass shootings in the US: the epidemic worsens

In less than 13 hours, two mass shooters in Texas and Ohio left 23 dead and 53 injured. These are only two massacres of a total of 251 of this year so far in the US as the epidemic worsens.

This phenomenon of extreme violence began to gain force after the Sandy Hook shooting of 2012, when Adam Lanza entered a secondary school in Connecticut and killed 26 people before killing himself at the scene of the crime.

After Sandy Hook, debates arose over how to implement arms controls and how to seriously limit access to those will mental health issues, which was the case with Lanza. However, progressive congressmen and women have repeatedly failed in their fight against a conservative lobby in favour of the free use of guns that is even too powerful for the Republican party to take on.

There have been 2190 other mass shootings since Sandy Hook, including a shoot out in the nightclub Pulse in Orlando targeting the LGBT+ population that killed 50, and in a music festival in Las Vegas where there were 59 casualties reported. In total, around 2477 people have died and 9168 people have been injured.

In the US, 34,000 people a year die due to firearms related injuries, in other words, there are 9 deaths every day. In fact, among the most developed economies of the world, the US has much more elevated figures of deaths due to firearms, with 10 deaths for every 100,000 people. The US is followed by Austria, with only 3 deaths for every 100,000, while Japan and South Korea are the lowest with almost 0 deaths by firearms.