Energy and ecological transition: the need, the utopia and the will

The traditional utopias - classical and modern - had one thing in common: they proposed a certain vision of the end of history, an ideal society. The ecological utopia says that what's important is that history continues to create the conditions for the following generations to continue having their utopias.

The twenty-first-century debate on the low-carbon "energy transition" is based on three hypotheses formulated in the last century: i) the possibility that the world's oil reserves will be exhausted in a few decades; ii) the great responsibility of fossil fuels (oil, coal and natural gas) for climate change and ecological deterioration in the twentieth century; and finally, iii) the possibility of "sustainable development" through renewable and clean energies, within the regime of capitalist production, built by the collective will of individuals and nations.

The first time the end of the "oil age" was predicted was in 1874 when the Pennsylvania government warned Americans that they would only have oil to guarantee kerosene lighting for their big cities for another four years. Needless to say, this forecast was surpassed by the facts, and today the United States' oil reserves are estimated at 68.9 billion barrels and daily production of around 17 million barrels. Even so, at the beginning of the 1970s, the Club of Rome again predicted the final exhaustion of the world's oil reserves in a maximum period of 20 to 30 years, in its famous report "The Limits to Growth," transformed into a kind of modern Malthusian bible that has been systematically denied by the facts.

Even so, today, when one looks back with the perspective of the past, one can better understand the pessimism of the famous report of the Club of Rome of 1972, at the beginning of the so-called "crisis of American hegemony," marked by the end of the "dollar pattern," due to the explosion of oil prices, to the high-interest rates and to the final crisis of the "Keynesian developmentalism" that followed the Second World War.

Later, in 1996, geologists Colin J. Campbell and Jean H. Laherrere used the technique of extrapolation of finite resources - the Huppert Curve - to calculate that the volume of world reserves was 850 billion barrels and that 50% of the world's available oil would have been extracted in the same decade of the 1970s; therefore, only another 150 billion barrels would remain undiscovered in the entire planet. This projection was later corrected, and the deadline was moved to 2050/2060, but to date, all these apocalyptic predictions have been systematically denied and overtaken by events. More than that, since the 1970s, world oil reserves have not stopped growing, and today are estimated at 1.7 trillion barrels. However, world consumption fluctuates between 90 and 100 billion b/d at the beginning of the third decade of the 21st century. Furthermore, technological advances in "alternative energies" have been compensated by simultaneous technological advances in the oil and gas industry. Contrary to what the Club of Rome predicted, oil prices have not systematically increased and have fluctuated over the past 50 years.

In parallel and completely independently, the United Nations Conference on the Environment was held in 1972 in Stockholm, Sweden, bringing together 113 countries and more than 400 governmental and non-governmental organizations to discuss the new global challenge of ecological destruction and environmental change. At that meeting, water, world desertification, and the use of pesticides in agriculture were discussed, and the challenge of climate change was discussed for the first time. There was no consensus or final agreement, due to the opposition, especially at that time, of the richest and most developed countries.