Beneath a veneer of luxury, leisure and comfort, the Caribbean tourist island of Aruba hides another world, where migrants from crisis-torn Venezuela are denied their human right to asylum and refuge.

Aruba now has more refugees and migrants from Venezuela per local population than any country in the world, according to UNHCR, the United Nations refugee agency: 159 displaced people per 1,000 inhabitants.

Situated about 30 kilometres off the coast of Venezuela’s Paraguaná Peninsula, Aruba is a small island of 180 square kilometres and around 110,000 inhabitants. Formerly a Dutch dependency, it’s now an autonomous country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Semi-desert and infertile, it’s always been a place of trade and commerce with the mainland.

It’s also been a favourite destination for prosperous Venezuelans seeking the tranquillity of its luxury hotels, the fun of its casinos and the relaxation of its white-sand beaches – its official nickname is ‘one happy island’. Fishermen, fruit and vegetable traders and small-time smugglers crossed daily from Punto Fijo, the nearest point on the Venezuelan mainland. But all that has changed.

Past the avenue of giant hotels that runs along the north-west coast are the millionaires’ vast beachside mansions. Some of them are still under construction. One of the most eye-catching, near the California lighthouse at the top of the island, is perched on a hill. It employs a dozen workers, most of them Venezuelan migrants with irregular status.

UNHCR says around 17,000 Venezuelans had arrived in Aruba by mid-2021. Many work in construction or basic services. They keep a low profile for fear of actions by the border police, including detention and the threat of deportation.