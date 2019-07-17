What hides behind Bolsonaro’s project for the Brazilian Amazon?

In the first months of government, President Jair Bolsonaro prioritized approving the budget for the Ministry of Defense. Of the more than R$150 million (about US$40 million) allocated to the Ministry, 98% – practically its entirety – is expected to fund the Calha Norte program for the Amazon region, a project developed in the 1980s that responded to a geostrategic concern of the military with the region. The Calha Norte project sought to ensure the presence of strategic infrastructure for the defense on the country’s remote and relatively pristine northern border.

Government officials say that there is no political motivation behind the efforts made this year to guarantee these funds, and that this allocation has a simple, practical reason: to increase the operational capacity of the Ministry of Defense.

The government states that reviving the Calha Norte project is important in bringing opportunities and dignity to the northern people, a region that covers a territory of 1.5 million km² throughout eight states – Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Pará, Rondônia and Roraima – occupying an area larger than all of Colombia. But the reality shows that Bolsonaro and members of his government are more concerned about fighting off international pressures that seek to prevent the exhaustive economic exploitation of the Amazon than they are about bringing dignity to the local populations.

In February, the ministers Gustavo Bebianno (Secretary-General of the Presidency), Ricardo Salles (Environment) and Damares Alves (Women, Family and Human Rights) traveled to Tiriós (Pará) to speak with local leaders about the construction of a bridge over the Amazon River in the city of Óbidos, a hydroelectric plant in Oriximiná, and the expansion of the BR-163 highway to the Suriname border.

If there was still any doubt about the government’s true intentions with regard to the Calha Norte project, a PowerPoint presentation to which democraciaAbierta has obtained access, used during the meeting detailing the works announced by the Bolsonaro government for the region, does not leave room for interpretations. The slides make clear that the project is about building strategic infrastructures in the Amazon region to prevent a multilateral project for the protection of the rainforest, called the "Triple A: Andes – Amazon – Atlantic" ecological corridor, from being implemented.

"Calha Norte must be implemented on the Amazon basin to integrate it into the rest of the national territory in order to fight off international pressure for the implementation of the project called Triple A. To do this, it is necessary to build the Trombetas River hydroelectric plant, the Óbidos bridge over the Amazon River, and the implementation of the BR-163 highway to the border with Suriname," one of slides read.