Neste officials warned that strengthening sustainability criteria in the RED II “would slow down investments and eventually risk delaying the achievement of [the European] Union’s climate objectives by approximately ten years”.

In redacted minutes of a meeting between unnamed members of Urpilainen’s cabinet and Neste officials in September 2020, seen by openDemocracy, an EU official wrote that if the bloc downgraded bioenergy’s status in a separate green finance list, “Neste, ranked the third most sustainable company on the Global 100 list, fears that they would lose investors.”

Another energy giant, Fortum – Finland’s largest enterprise in terms of turnover – complained to the head of Urpilainen’s cabinet, Taneli Lahti, that the commission was “leaning too heavily on solar and wind” in its sustainable finance plans, according to minutes from a February 2021 meeting. “Gas has a key role as a transitional fuel, which should be recognised also in the taxonomy,” the company said.

Lahti assured the Fortum delegation that his team was also “concerned and therefore associated in the preparatory work” on the sustainable finance proposal.

“Urpilainen follows the item very carefully,” Lahti said, adding that the company’s wished-for phrase “technology neutrality” should be respected in the final version of the directive.

The Nordic forest management model

But why was a former Finnish finance minister ever a point of contact on green finance or RED II? According to Wiezik: “[Urpilainen] shouldn’t have this mandate and doesn’t have this mandate but what plays the [decisive] role here is the nationality of the commissioner in this particular directorate.”

Forestry products make up around 17% of Finland’s export revenues – a sum worth more than €18bn – and the sector employs around 74,000 Finns. Logging in the country has reached such proportions that Finland’s land sector became a net carbon source for the first time this year, instead of a carbon sink as it was previously.

The commission did not respond to a question on why Urpilainen had been so extensively lobbied on forestry.

Critics say that Finland and other Nordic countries have sought to export a model of ‘sustainable forest management’ (SFM) across the bloc.

SFM in Finland involves the use of certification programmes, which, according to the Finnish government, ensure that forest owners benefit from preserving their forests’ long-term vitality and biodiversity.

But environmentalists complain that the certification is inadequately drafted, poorly enforced and allows the clear-cutting of forests, while saying nothing about the burning of whole trees for electricity production, which simultaneously depletes carbon sinks and produces more emissions than coal.

Jutta Urpilainen, the EU commissioner for international partnerships, was extensively lobbied on logging | Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa/Alamy

An EU official who spoke to openDemocracy on condition of anonymity described SFM as “a smokescreen for business as usual”.

Finland saw itself as a “role model” for Europe on forest management, and had “a de facto veto” over forestry policy when it allied with partner countries on the European Council, the official added.

Last year, Finland, Sweden, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and four other northern and eastern European countries wrote to the commission, protesting RED II’s planned new sustainability rules – and using similar arguments to Neste.

In an email to Urpilainen’s office, Finland’s biomass association, Bioenergia, suggested changing the language used in RED II in a way that could advance the Nordic SFM concept.

“[The] term ‘whole trees’ is very vague and could create serious problems for interpretation,” Bioenergia’s email said. “We recommend replacing the term ‘minimising the use of whole trees’ with a more specific and more biodiversity-related action, such as ‘increasing decaying wood in forests’.”

MEP Wiezik, a former ecology academic, said this was a “false and stupid” suggestion that “doesn’t make any sense at all”.

More than half the wood logged in Europe is likely to come from ‘whole trees’ – trunks, branches and treetops – rather than industry byproducts or recycled wood, according to the EU’s own scientists.