From the streets in Louisville: ‘No justice, No Halloween’

The thing that surprised me was the guns.

That morning – Thursday – I’d been speaking to Latoia Stafford and Milly Martin, two young women who’d taken to the streets to protest against the killing of Breonna Taylor, 153 days before. They’re still protesting every day, and their movement has caught fire across the country. No matter who the US choses as its president next week, they vow they won’t stop until they get justice.

Taylor was a Black woman shot dead in her own apartment by two White police officers in March. The killing happened in Louisville, Kentucky, where my own (White) family dates back generations. Like so much of the US, Kentucky has a shocking history of racial injustice and police brutality. So why was Taylor’s case, in particular, the tipping point?

“It was a woman. She was in her home,” Stafford told me. “We’re used to this happening to men, it’s been going on for 400 years. But now, you can’t even be free in your own house, that you actually work and pay for? That’s what’s got me out of my bed and into the streets.”

White men with guns

I joined them that evening in the pouring rain outside the city’s imposing public library. TV news coverage of Black Lives Matter protests usually shows scenes of violence or looting – it wouldn’t be news otherwise. This march was quite different.

There were only about fifty people. They made jokes, sang songs and drove cars cheerfully honking their horns. They had seasonal slogans – “No Justice, no Halloween” – and promised mulled cider and cookies at the end of the demo. The only police sirens we heard were fakes, played as gimmicks by the protestors. They danced in the rain. Aaron Jordan, one of the movement’s emerging leaders, tried to mimic my British accent.