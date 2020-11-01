US election podcast: ‘We want change, not Biden’

In this ourVoices special, openDemocracy’s Editor in Chief Mary Fitzgerald travels back to Louisville, Kentucky: the city where her father’s family has lived for generations.

For months, the city centre has been occupied by Black Lives Matter activists, continuing to protest daily over the police killing of Breonna Taylor. They say they won’t give up, no matter who wins the US election.

Kentucky is also the home of one of America’s giant political figures: Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate Majority leader who’s been in power 36 years. It looks inevitable the state will choose Trump, and Mitch, again this time.

But as Mary discovers, what’s happening on the ground in Louisville still tells us a lot about where the country could be headed on November 3rd – and in the months and years to come.

