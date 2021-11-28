How a US kidnapping gave hope in the global fight against domestic violence

Earlier this month, a missing teenage girl was rescued from a car in Kentucky when a passing driver noticed her making a hand gesture that has been popularised on TikTok as a signal of domestic distress.

This was the most high-profile instance of the hand signal’s successful use and has prompted hopeful commentary that the sharing of secret signals on social media could serve as a vital tool against domestic violence.

And so, on Thursday, the UN’s annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence kicked off with renewed hope. This year, the international campaign has a fresh focus on hand signals and how they can be used by women and girls in distress to seek – and gain – crucial help.

The Canadian Women’s Foundation, a non-profit that created the gesture used in the case in Kentucky, in the US – hand up, palm out with the thumb tucked in, and then fingers folded down – in April 2020 believes that signalling is important. To coincide with 16 Days, it has now compiled a guide for people who see the gesture.

Tell Boris Johnson not to weaken political sleaze rules If enough of us speak up, we'll be able to protect honesty in public life. Sign the petition

Andrea Gunraj, the group’s vice-president of public engagement, told openDemocracy that the new “signal responder’s guide would ensure that people are well-equipped to respond and figure out what a person needs when they make that gesture”. The responses can vary, said Gunraj. “Sometimes, the person making the gesture just wants to tell someone what is happening; sometimes they may want help finding services such as a shelter.”