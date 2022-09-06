As Truss names her new team, housing campaigners fear legislation on renters’ rights could be kicked into the long grass.
Ben Reeve-Lewis, co-founder of tenants' rights group Safer Renting, told openDemocracy the appointments were “concerning”.
“At a time when the Renter's Reform Bill is being constructed as the biggest shake-up to renters' rights in 33 years, is it appropriate to have government officials with a vested interest in the rights of landlords being influential in the creation of new legislation to improve the rights of tenants?” he said. “It just seems absolutely nuts to me.”
In 2020, openDemocracy revealed that the Conservative party had received over £11m in donations from property developers and construction businesses, from more than 120 individuals and companies.
“What I'm concerned about is that you've got people who have corporate interests, determining legislation that affects renters,” said Reeve-Lewis. “The people who are creating the laws will create the laws to suit themselves, not the people whose services they're actually provided.”
The reshuffle comes as the country faces a crippling cost of living crisis, where rents are rising by record levels, and Truss faces pressure to fix rocketing energy bills.
The new cabinet collectively received at least £132,629 in additional income last year, on top of each MP's individual salary of £81,932 and the extra ministerial salaries of those who previously held cabinet positions. The cash came from second jobs, newspaper articles and book royalties, as well as the landlords’ rental income, which again means the true figure could be far higher.
Meanwhile, more than two-thirds of Truss’s cabinet were privately educated, with 15 of the 22 ministers attending schools including the £46,000-a-year Eton College.
