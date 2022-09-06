Liz Truss's new housing secretary has received money from a property lobbyist and her cabinet includes at least seven landlords who each receive thousands of pounds in rent a year, analysis by openDemocracy has found.

Simon Clarke, who was appointed to lead the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities on Tuesday evening, took £2,500 last year from Marc Pennick, the director of property lobbying firm Fifth Capital.

Pennick also has links to Peter Bingle, the former head of PR group Bell Pottinger and founder of developer lobbyist Terrapin Communications.

Clarke – the MP for Middlesbrough South – also voted against upping fines for landlords who illegally charge tenants, and against restricting landlords’ powers in 2018 as part of the Tenant Fees Bill.

The seven landlords – who make up 31% of the cabinet – include Jacob Rees-Mogg, the incoming business secretary, who earns rental income from a property in London as well as a farmhouse, land, and other buildings in Somerset. Suella Braverman, the new home secretary, has been receiving at least £10,000 a year in rent from a property in London since July 2019.

Meanwhile Nadhim Zahawi, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Ben Wallace, Jake Berry and Alister Jack are all commercial or residential landlords earning income from rent. Landlords who sit in the Commons are only required to declare their rent if it reaches £10,000 a year, but do not have to disclose the total figure, meaning it could be far higher.