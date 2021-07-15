After nine months of waiting, Lebanon has neither a government nor accountability

After almost nine months of bickering among Lebanon’s ruling parties over shares in the government while the country’s economy and the lives of its inhabitants were going into ruin, Lebanon's prime minister designate Saad Hariri has declared his decision to step down having failed to form a new government.

Saad is the son of the former prime minister and billionaire, Rafic Hariri, who was assassinated in 2005, and who was the architect of the country's catastrophic economic and financial system.

This would have been Saad’s third tenure as prime minister: he resigned under pressure from mass protests in 2019, and has failed in his post twice already.

Saad has also failed at the helm of the private companies he inherited from his late father. Like the banks who are withholding the money of countless people in Lebanon, Saad had previously failed to pay his employees what they were owed. But he is hardly the only incompetent leader among parties that have been ruling the country and overseeing the plundering of its wealth for decades.

Explosions

Last week, Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister, Hassan Diab, announced the imminent “social explosion” of the country to ambassadors from various nations. With a stern voice, he begged “kings and princes, presidents and leaders” of other countries to give Lebanon money so that said catastrophe is averted. The man at the top of the country’s executive power, however, failed to tell the ambassadors, and his own people, how exactly it is that he will use the potential donations to avert the anticipated explosion.

One actual explosion happened almost a year ago, when tons of ammonium nitrate carelessly stored in the Beirut port detonated and destroyed large parts of the Lebanese capital, killing hundreds, injuring thousands. The families of those killed, along with the rest of the population, have been calling for answers, justice and accountability. The only answer from Parliament and the Ministry of Interior has been to refuse to lift the immunity protecting officials called in for questioning by the investigating judge. Instead, the families were attacked by the army and internal security as they protested in front of the interior minister’s house, and outside the house of the speaker of parliament.

The victims’ loved ones may not get their answers. But we all know that the explosion in the port was a symptom of a deeper disaster. There is no war in Lebanon. The country is not under siege, nor has it suffered a natural disaster. Nonetheless, it is facing total collapse.

As the state falls ever deeper into financial crisis, there has not been even an attempt to come up with a plan, even a bad plan that one could criticize. Political parties bicker over what little remains, and have but one strategy: beg.

The crisis is left to manage itself. In reality, it is left to be managed by elites controlling all the vital sectors of the economy, banks that have for decades profited from the dysfunctional system, and a governor of a central bank who is under investigation for corruption in several countries and accused by the government of withholding data, mismanagement, and of having a lot of responsibility for the policies that led to the present economic catastrophe.

But crisis always produces its own profiteers, and in Lebanon, there is a long history of war profiteers.