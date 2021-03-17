‘Always an outsider’: The Egyptians in exile both abroad and at home

“Exile is more than a geographical concept. You can be an exile in your homeland, in your own house, in a room.” – Mahmoud Darwish.

On 1 February, Ahmed Samir Santawy, an Egyptian anthropology Master’s student in the Central European University, entered the office of Egypt’s National Security Agency (NSA) in Cairo. His father was waiting for him outside the building. A week earlier, Santawy’s home had been raided by masked men, but he was not there so they had requested that he hand himself into the NSA.

After presenting himself to the police station, Santawy disappeared for six days, and the NSA denied knowing his whereabouts. When he finally appeared in the Supreme State Security Prosecution, he was charged with belonging to a terrorist organisation and spreading false news, a blanket list of charges used by the Egyptian regime against its perceived opponents.

Santawy was questioned regularly by the security forces after he started his Master’s degree in September 2019. They asked him about his reasons for travelling abroad and the subject of his studies, in what appeared to be a ritual exercise of state power. His research revolves around women’s reproductive rights in Islam, nothing that would be perceived as overtly ‘political’ or threatening to the regime, nor did he have a history of political activism.

Santawy was beaten while in custody, and is now under pre-trial detention, which can effectively be prolonged indefinitely, as he awaits trial.

Soil of the homeland

A few weeks after the disappearance of Santawy, Gamaal el-Gamal, an Egyptian journalist in exile in Turkey, decided to return home. El-Gamal was initially supportive of the 2013 coup that brought Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to power, however, he later became critical of the new regime.

He was banned from writing in 2015, after he received a 20-minute call from Sisi, where the president admonished him for an article in which he criticised the inability of the regime to provide basic services to citizens. El-Gamal was forced to move to Turkey in 2017, where he launched a talk show and started to criticise the regime from this relative safety.