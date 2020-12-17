Sudanese women show that peace requires participation not just representation

The process of democratic transition which began last year in Sudan has been barely successful in fulfilling its promises for most Sudanese people, especially women. Many in the women’s movement were hopeful with the newfound freedom to speak out and express their demands for peace and equality.

Calls for peace were at the center of Sudanese women’s demands during the revolution in a country that has been in a constant state of civil wars since its independence in 1956. While the process of democratic change remains unstable, the recently signed peace agreement in October 2020 between the Government of Sudan, the Sudan Revolutionary Front, and the Sudan Liberation Movement has created new prospects for change. Although the agreement is not signed by all armed groups, it was considered a major progress towards peace and stability in the country.

Women rights groups inside Sudan led successful and difficult campaigns to ensure the inclusion of women in the peace process that led to the signed agreement. This was one of the rare locally led negotiations between the local parties of Sudan’s conflicts with mediation from South Sudan and some international actors.

Since the passing of the UN resolution 1325 on women peace and security in 2000, women participation in peace processes and negotiations has witnessed some increase but is still not as expected according to UN Women report on women and participation in peace negotiations of 2018.

A tangible impact

The support from UN Women in Sudan, UNDP and Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) was also important to facilitate this participation in the negotiations that took place in Juba, South Sudan for one year.

The text of the agreement reflects the ability of women to include important changes and make these agreements gender sensitive. In track 1 of the peace process, which is the main negotiation process, the participation include a total of 7 women from the Sudanese government, 16 women from the armed Revolutionary Front, and 7 women from the Sudanese People Liberation Army.

During an interview, Samia Argawi one of the members of the women delegation said, “Women rights groups created a delegation of 19 women representing a variety of women from displaced camps and NGOs to participate in track 2 of the peace negotiations. This participation resulted in important impact in the provisions of the peace agreements.”

Track 2 is a way to ensure women participation in peace process outside the formal negotiation table, where women lead discussions and mediation efforts between the conflict parties and ensure gender agenda.

Achievements and fears

The peace agreement reaffirms the commitment of the transitional government’s constitutional document to secure a 40% quota for women participation in the national and regional governments as well as in parliament. It also mentions equal access to the mechanisms of reparation, restitution and transitional justice. These are the main achievements for gender equality in the agreement.

While the achievements seem to be more than the shortcomings, several essential issues could still lead to complete failure of the whole peace process if they are not effectively addressed. Namely, access to justice and accountability, women’s security and protection from sexual and gender based violence (SGBV) are the core fundamentals for creating a sustainable peace.