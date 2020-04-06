House of mirrors: what’s behind the third prosecution of Gulnara Karimova

From 1991 until his death in 2016, Islam Karimov ruled Uzbekistan in a typically austere authoritarian style. But while Karimov remains a somewhat respected figure in the country, his daughters have a more ambiguous place in the nation’s history.

For a period, Karimov’s eldest daughter Gulnara Karimova was one of Uzbekistan’s most well known celebrities. She sang duets with Gerard Depardieu, rubbed shoulders with Bill Clinton, patronised the arts, ran a fashion empire, and wrote poetry that, on one occasion, left her presumably sponsored interviewer sobbing.

But in ten short years, Karimova took over swathes of industry, and was seen as a principal gateway for any investor seeking access to Uzbekistan’s markets.

The source of Karimova’s eventual downfall lay in the country’s ruling clique of power brokers, grey cardinals and shadow oligarchs who decide the country’s fate behind closed doors. Uzbekistan’s secretive elite had observed Karimova leverage her father’s office during the 2000s to rapidly seize an increasingly large share of the business pie, reverting, where required, to force.

In 2012-2013, a putsch was launched against Karimova, leading to her abrupt imprisonment. She is now housed in the country’s Zangiota penal colony.

The government of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who succeeded Islam Karimov as president in 2016, is currently attempting to return $1.5 billion in assets Karimova reportedly stashed abroad. Campaigners have raised concerns that the assets of the Karimov family and their loyalists will be cannibalised by a new ruling clique, rather than redistributed fairly.

Against this political backdrop, a third round of prosecutions against Karimova, 47, began in January this year in Tashkent. On 18 March, Karimova was convicted on charges relating to extortion, racketeering, money laundering and embezzlement of public funds. She has been sentenced to an additional 13 years and four months in prison.

“This is the third proceedings and judgement against Gulnara Karimova and in all three situations, charges have been raised at the very last moment,” Grégoire Mangeat, Karimova’s Swiss-based legal counsel, informed openDemocracy. “No independent Uzbek lawyer could assist our client and provide an effective defense.” According to Mangeat, Karimova has been denied access to independent legal representation. He also states he has been banned by Uzbek authorities from entering the country until 2024.

According to a press release issued by Uzbekistan’s General Prosecutor, the case against Karimova centred on two formerly state-owned cement plants, Bekabadcement JSC and Kuvasaycement JSC. Karimova is accused of embezzling the Uzbek state’s interest in these plants and selling off the shares to foreign investors. The General Prosecutor claims that Karimova then helped these foreign investors commit further illegal activity.

Karimova’s latest trial was held behind closed doors, and the identities of the foreign investors have not been revealed in court. But answers can be found in a 2017 interim decision delivered by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), a World Bank arbitration tribunal specialising in investment disputes.

The 2017 decision was issued after investors with Kazakhstan’s Visor group initiated a damages claim against the government of Uzbekistan of “no less than US$500 million”. The case, which was started in 2013, pivots on the same two cement plants - Bekabadcement and Kuvasaycement - in the recent case against Gulnara Karimova, and which were apparently purchased from Uzbekistan’s former first daughter.

Karimova’s cement deal

Almaty-based Visor group is an equity investment firm specialising in the former Soviet region. Its founder is a prominent Kazakh businessman, Aidan Karibzhanov. The author contacted Visor for comment but did not receive a response.

Karibzhanov became managing director of Kazakhstan’s Kazkommertsbank in the late 1990s. He left the bank in 2001 and, according to Bloomberg, established Visor the same year after the “sale of an undisclosed stake in… Kazkommertsbank”. As the Visor group’s regional investment profile increased, Karibzhanov retained senior executive posts in Kazakhstan. In November 2008, he was appointed managing director of the country’s sovereign wealth fund, Samruk-Kazyna.

Shortly afterwards, the fund issued a $985 million financial lifeline to Karibzhanov’s former employer, Kazkommertsbank, which had been battered by the global financial crisis. Kazkommertsbank was also bankrolling Visor’s Uzbek cement investment at the time.

The Visor investors entered Uzbekistan’s cement industry in 2006, through the purchase of stakes in Bekabadcement and Kuvasaycement. This acquisition and consolidation of shares took place through a transnational corporate structure in a number of the world’s key secrecy jurisdictions, where company and financial information is often difficult to access.

Diagram of the Visor holding structure | ICSID Decision, 2017

In testimony given to the World Bank tribunal, the Visor investors claimed they thought that they were purchasing the companies from Gulnara Karimova, though her name does not appear in any of the share purchase documents.

One of the Visor investors, Vladislav Kim, told the tribunal:

“Knowing that purchasing major companies in Uzbekistan was not going to be the same as making an acquisition in say the U.S. or U.K., that we were dealing with the President’s daughter, that we wanted to build a long-term relationship of trust with the seller for potential future deals, and that the seller had a team of Uzbek lawyers and advisors to drive the process of completing the transaction to meet Uzbek law requirements, we felt comfortable moving forward.”

The Visor investors recognise that Karimova held public positions before and after 2006, but contend that during 2006 she was not a state official – an essential element required to make out a bribery case in Uzbek law. The tribunal agreed.

The tribunal also agreed that the purchase price of $33.98 million for the two cement plants was not in itself evidence of a bribe.

Uzbekistan’s government disagreed. It contended this allegedly inflated purchase price concealed a bribe payment of $8.2 million.

During the same time period, Karimova engineered bribe payments through inflated share purchase agreements in her dealings with foreign investors in Uzbekistan’s telecommunications sector.

Regarding the cement plants, Uzbekistan’s government alleged in the ICSID hearing that attempts were made to conceal what it claims was an inflated purchase price for them, through false disclosures made to the Tashkent Stock Exchange.

Filings made with the Tashkent Stock Exchange in 2006, the government argued, indicated a sale price of $2.2 million. A private share purchase agreement made in England around the same time, they say, indicates an actual purchase price of $33.98 million for the two plants.