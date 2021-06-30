Kazakhstani couriers are pushing back against the gig economy

At first glance, the men wearing sky blue vests and backpacks in the centre of Almaty city look like they’ve gathered for a patriotic rally – they’re wearing Kazakhstan’s official colours, after all.

But after looking a little closer, it’s clear that the shade of blue is actually the same as that used by Wolt, a Finnish food delivery company that is at the centre of a pushback against the gig economy in the Central Asian state.

In mid-May, a crowd of 100 Wolt couriers assembled outside the company’s main office to demand a review of a new policy that slashed their commissions.

A week earlier, during a long weekend celebrating the Soviet victory in the Second World War, Wolt couriers delivering food around the city saw their pay reduced by 30-50% for each ride. After comparing notes, they realised that management had changed the remuneration policy. In response, they organised a strike – one of the largest actions by non-unionised workers in Kazakhstan in the past decade, outside of the extractive sector.

“Everyday life becomes more expensive, yet our employers have the guts to cut our wages or fire us without a hesitation. What is left for us to do? We are all very nervous, and that’s why we had to go on strike,” one courier told openDemocracy, on the condition of anonymity.

During the strike, Wolt’s local management blamed the religious month of Ramadan as the reason for the lower number of deliveries, and therefore lower income.

Wolt Kazakhstan general manager Alibek Yesov said: “The company re-examined compensation for deliveries. And they made it profitable for couriers to take short deliveries, as well as long ones. We made a mistake when communicating this.”

The following day, however, Wolt said it had tweaked the payment algorithm to put in place a new reward system that made short deliveries as profitable as long-distance ones. Only weeks after the strike, the company added: “Previously, the fees for short- and long-distance orders differed by more than 2.5 times. With the new reward payment system, it has been reduced to two times. Even after the changes, couriers will continue to receive fair pay.”