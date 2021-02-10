In Tbilisi, delivery drivers learn their power lies in stopping work

Outside an unassuming building in a Tbilisi neighbourhood, dozens of delivery drivers are gathering. Some are on their motorcycles or walking around, while others are trying to squeeze in through the front door – or, indeed, coming out with brand new delivery bags.

It is 29 January. Most of these men – and they are predominantly men – are here to protest recent changes to the terms and conditions of their work for Glovo, an international on-demand delivery company operating in the Georgian capital.

But others, often unemployed and struggling during the global pandemic, are desperate for work – exactly what the company is counting on. What these willing new drivers are not told, however, is what they face if they sign up to Glovo: becoming de facto employed by the company – but without any guarantee of work or workplace protection.

Among the protesters is a young man on crutches leaning on a motorcycle, who tells me he suffered an accident that morning while out delivering. He was rushing to make a delivery, he says, while it was raining and his vehicle slipped during a turn, hitting a pole. “If you don’t rush, you won’t make the bonus system,” he said.

Later that week the driver contacted Glovo about his injuries, only to receive a boilerplate email saying the company’s insurance does not cover damages to third parties by motor vehicles – this should be covered by car insurance obtained independently. He is now stuck paying the full bill; he and his car are too damaged to continue to work.

“You’re risking your health in order to get a decent wage and provide for your family,” the driver said.

All or nothing

Glovo’s yellow rucksacks whizzing around on scooters have long become a fixture of the Tbilisi cityscape, where the company, headquartered in Spain and with operations across Europe, has been active for three years.

But the Spanish company’s telltale rucksacks have acquired a new meaning during the COVID-19 pandemic, when they became essential for deliveries of food and medicine in the city. Jobs are being shed everywhere in Georgia, and shops have mostly been closed due to lockdown, producing a demand for both Glovo’s services and jobs.

Glovo advertises itself as a flexible way to make money: couriers have ultimate freedom and big paychecks. As one satisfied worker told me in August: “We don’t have working conditions, we have the application, access, and Glovo is a middleman company, we deliver orders.”

The Glovo application is the primary means of communication with the company and keeps records of couriers’ work. The whole company model is built around the ease of starting work: you download the app, go to a training session, get the branded equipment and off you go. The drivers themselves are “in charge” of their work schedule.