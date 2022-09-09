Moscow’s local elections: A fight against despair

This weekend, Russia is going to the polls for its local elections. While unprecedented repression has put an end to the country’s anti-war protests, these votes are the most important space left for democratic politics. They are a chance to expose the conflict between Vladimir Putin's dictatorship and Russia’s social movements.

“[Local politics] is not an island of democracy,” one of the activists involved in the Moscow local elections told me. “This is the frontline, where vanguard battles are taking place.”

One political campaign, YouNominate (VyDvyzhenie, which in Russian also means ‘You are the movement’), has brought together independent, protest-minded candidates for municipal deputies in Moscow on a single platform.

The team, set up this summer by young left-wing politicians, has nominated more than 100 candidates for lists at hundreds of polling stations throughout the Russian capital. And in other regions of Russia, independent candidates from the liberal Zemsky Congress movement and Yabloko political party, in alliance with YouNominate, are fighting for local council seats.

Get the free oDR newsletter A weekly summary of our latest stories about the post-Soviet world. Sign up now

Though local politicians face significant risk of repression, local politics is again colliding with national politics in Russia. As the YouNominate platform does not hide its opposition to the war in Ukraine, voting for its candidates is a legal way to speak out against the Kremlin’s actions. The protest vote, in other words, at these municipal elections could become an anti-war vote.

“It has politicised people who attend these elections, and they think about the war and choose candidates according to their position on it,” one of the YouNominate activists told me.

“The Moscow mayor's office – I know this for sure – sees these elections as, among other things, about supporting or not supporting the war,” they continue. “Therefore, the [Moscow city authorities] cannot lose. It would be unacceptable for the regime to have an anti-war coalition win.”

One of the campaigners behind the platform, Mikhail Lobanov, believes the future of the war could be influenced by people showing that they are against it at the ballot box. He argues that the Russian authorities’ determination to push ahead with mobilisation – calling up reservists and veterans to the war – and strengthen its military propaganda is dependent on public opinion.

Municipal politics and the Left movement

On the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, researchers from Laboratory of Public Sociology, an independent initiative, argued that the pro-democracy movements in the country were facing a paradox.

“The greatest rise and even flowering of grassroots democratic politics is happening now, at the moment of its simultaneous decline due to political repression,” they said.