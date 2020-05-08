Inside the struggle to control Russia's digital volunteering sector

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the topic of mobilising citizens to combat the effects of the virus has become one of the leitmotifs in the Russian media's coverage of the crisis. Volunteer activity, both in the capital and the regions, remains a central topic in all news releases (on Channel One, Ren-TV, and also on regional channels). Volunteers are often called modern “Timurovites” (after the novel Timur and his Squad from 1940, by Arkady Gaidar, about a “good gang” of Soviet village kids who do good deeds), but the question of exactly who will organise them into a “team”, and how, is by no means the least important.

The “Portal of Good”

The parallel between today's volunteers and Arkady Gaidar’s heroes can help us analyse volunteer movements, especially when it comes to self-organisation through online technologies. Timur's gang used a steering wheel which sent signals through rope wires. Depending on the number of turns, different team members could be called upon. Similarly, today's digital platforms are “steering wheels” at the centre of a network. Today, the wheel is increasingly in the hands of the authorities. The Russian ecosystem of volunteering and mutual assistance that has arisen around COVID-19 is characterised by a marked predominance of digital platforms with some relation to the state, and by the crowding out of independent projects.

The best example of this is the nationwide campaign to mobilise volunteers, under the hashtag #Myvmeste (Wearetogether) and aiming, according to its organisers, “to support older, less mobile citizens and medical staff during the coronavirus pandemic”. One of the main mobiliation tools is the Myvmeste2020.rf website, which is associated with the Dobro. ru portal, part of the “Volunteers of Russia” unified information system. This “Portal of Goodness” is supported by Rosmolodezh (Federal Agency for Youth Affairs) and by Rospatriot (Centre for Civic and Patriotic Education of Children and Youth), funded through the Presidential Grants Fund. This portal won the Runet Prize for 2018, a fact which was advertised through central media and online e-government portals. According to Dobro.ru, by the end of April more than 94 thousand volunteers had been registered for #Myvmeste; 266,000 requests for help had been received, 139,000 of which had been fulfilled.