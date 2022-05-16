Over the past few years, photographer and filmmaker Olga Kravets has interviewed a number of Russians who converted to Islam during the past decade.

Many of these new converts were forced to leave the country because of persecution and were often made to feel unwelcome in the countries they migrated to. Kravets, who is based in France, tells their stories, from persecution to exile, in a new book ‘ More terror than Allah/A Faithful Rus’ (original title:‘ Plus de terreur qu’Allah/Русские, правоверные’), which is published by Editions Sometimes.

openDemocracy spoke to Kravets, known for her work in Chechnya, about what these stories tell us about contemporary Russia.

openDemocracy: How did you feel when Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February?

Olga Kravets: When the war started I felt that, even though I’ve been exiled for eight years, I had truly lost my country. That there would be no return. My father is Ukrainian, but I can’t say I’m of Ukrainian culture. I grew up in Moscow and unfortunately, my father didn’t teach me Ukrainian.

The book’s publication date had been scheduled for 15 May for the past year, but as a Russian author, I thought it was better to make space for others and not publish at this moment. Then I started reading the book, as writers do before a book comes out, and I had this revelation: what is happening now to dissidents across Russian society happened first with Russian Muslims and new converts.