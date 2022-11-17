Russia’s tame opposition parties have played a crucial role in enforcing and administering the occupation of Ukrainian territory, a new report shows.

The four main parties in the Russian parliament have supported the “destruction of Ukrainian statehood in every form – cultural, political, ideological and historical”, concludes a report by the Eastern Human Rights Group (EHRG), a Ukrainian organisation set up in Donetsk in 2015 by trade union and civil rights activists.

The report finds that the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) and A Just Russia, another nominally left-wing party, have helped to lead Russia’s campaign of control over the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions over the past eight years. It also addresses the role of the ruling party, United Russia, and the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), an extreme right-wing populist party.

KPRF and A Just Russia were active in the self-proclaimed ‘People’s Republics’ of Donetsk and Luhansk from 2015, despite Russia’s acceptance of the Minsk peace agreements that acknowledged those areas as Ukrainian.

They gave voice to aggressive policies, such as recognition and other formal support for the illegal ‘republics’, and to ideologies associated with the ‘Russian world’ – a concept of cross-border Russian culture that supports Russian imperial claims – more stridently than government figures.

After this year’s all-out invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s pro-government opposition parties have supported the administrative and political structures hastily imposed in newly occupied areas of Ukraine.

Initial phase

As the Russian government negotiated and signed the Minsk peace agreements in 2014 and 2015, it distanced itself publicly from direct involvement with the ‘People’s Republics’ in Donetsk and Luhansk.

The lead was taken by A Just Russia, which from its foundation in 2006 has acted as the ultimate loyal opposition to the Putin government. Its leader Sergei Mironov was chair of the Russian Senate from 2001 to 2011.

In November 2014, says the EHRG, Mironov met with the Luhansk and Donetsk leaders, calling for the republics’ “statehood” to be strengthened and claiming that Ukraine had been “destroyed” as a state.

While the Kremlin blamed Ukraine for the breakdown of the Minsk process, in 2017 Mironov proposed legislation to make Russian passports easily available to Donbas citizens. In 2020, he called for the ‘republics’ to be granted special status within the Russian Federation. He also hosted leaders from Luhansk and Donetsk on visits to Moscow.