Ukrainian journalist: ‘We cannot choose when we die, but we can choose how’

Russian and Belarusian forces have attacked Ukraine following months of diplomatic tension between the two countries and the West.

The Kremlin has decided it needs to keep Ukraine in its orbit, while Ukraine has opted for self-determination.

Ukrainian journalist Serhiy Guz last night shared his thoughts on Russia’s threats to Ukraine, in response to a request from Lithuania Tribune journalist Ruslanas Iržikevičius.

openDemocracy here republishes the letter by Guz, an experienced reporter, writing from the city of Kam’yanske on the Dnipro river.

Thank you for your words of encouragement. To be honest, I am very sad at the moment.

Sadly, the Russian people never got the chance to change their history and their place in history. Sadly, Putin’s ambition took the upper hand over common sense. It is sad that, instead of friendship with Russia, we will have to go to war with them.

I am a very peaceful person – almost a pacifist, in a sense. During all my journalistic career, I have always advocated defending human rights, defending the weaker, and even defending those Russians who have been held hostage by Putin.

And now I am even more saddened that many good, talented Russians will find themselves defenceless in the face of the shaft of retaliatory sanctions the world community will heap on their shoulders. But there is nothing I can do for them now.