Why aren’t more Russians protesting war in Ukraine? We asked an expert

For eight years now, there have been hostilities in Ukraine’s Donbas – and today, tensions are high as Russia mobilises troops near its neighbour’s border.

Yet Russian authorities call the war in Donbas a ‘Ukrainian internal affair’ and refuse to admit their involvement, despite the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe documenting the participation of Russian military units and the supply of weapons from Russia.

Unfortunately, Russian civil society barely reacts to these events. While in 2014, the start of the conflict, Russians across the country organised demonstrations against the armed conflict, the topic of Russia’s participation in the Donbas has disappeared from the public agenda in recent years.

Why is there no anti-war movement in Russia? Why don’t Russians take to the streets with anti-war slogans? openDemocracy spoke to Sergei Davidis, a sociologist and lawyer and member of the board of the Memorial Human Rights Society, about Russian society’s reluctance to engage over the war in Ukraine.

Sergei, how would you assess the current state of Russian society? Since 2014 there have been hostilities in Ukraine’s Donbas, and now almost all Russian politicians and media are talking about a possible full-scale war with Ukraine. Yet pacifist and anti-militarist sentiments are practically absent in society. Why?

The situation today, compared with 2014, has changed markedly.

First, Russia’s repressive apparatus has tightened the screws on society even further. Both the scale and cruelty of repressions against protesters and activists have grown.

Second, of course, anti-COVID restrictions [on public gatherings] have played a role. All this has led to the fact that it has become more difficult for people to go to public actions that put forward any demands.

And then there is another serious reason. In my opinion, people have started treating public protests as a place to clear their conscience even more than before. That is, people go to the streets [only] because they don’t want to feel ashamed, not because they expect that the authorities will listen to them! More Russians no longer see any opportunity to exert real influence on the authorities and therefore do not take to the streets.

Moreover, even minimal communication over the organisation [of a protest] has become difficult. I myself served ten days in administrative detention in May last year for retweeting a post about a planned [unsanctioned] peaceful protest. Not a single person in Russia can write ‘let’s hold a protest at this place at this time’ without risking their freedom today.