On 17 June, the European Commission recommended that Ukraine be granted EU candidate status as long as the country meets a substantial list of conditions. Numerous shortcomings were hinted at across the 30-page document, among them Ukraine’s failure to ratify the Istanbul Convention.

Barely 24 hours after this list of conditions was published, Ukraine’s government asked parliament to ratify the convention, which it did without further ado.

The Istanbul Convention (full title: the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence) is an ambitious document. Drafted in 2011, it draws on unabashedly feminist analysis of the causes of violence against women and girls to commit its parties to groundbreaking legal and policy changes.

On the surface, the convention’s ratification should be great news for women and girls in Ukraine, and the move was welcomed by Ukrainian women’s rights activists.

I wish I could share their joy after witnessing their struggles and frustrations for years. Instead, my heart sinks.

New laws ignored

I began collaborating with women’s rights activists in Ukraine, Moldova and the South Caucasus in 2014. Initially I was dispatched by international women’s organisations to offer advice or conduct research, but I soon began building my own activist networks for mutual support and exchange. At the time, these countries, enrolled in successive EU integration processes, were rapidly adopting new laws to tackle violence against women.

Local women’s rights activists were roped into advocacy and drafting these laws, channelling much of their time, energy and hopes into what seemed to be a shortcut to solving protracted problems. But those cutting-edge new laws were not being implemented – and to a striking extent.

Often, police officers, prosecutors and judges had not heard of the new laws or been instructed to apply them, and reacted with indifference or hostility. Essential services mandated by the new legislation – such as shelters and psychological counselling – remained unavailable, because the government had not budgeted for them.

This is what I heard, time and again, from local activists who had placed so much hope on these reforms. It was intensely frustrating and confusing for them.

Across the region, this dysfunction, I believe, stems from a lack of authentic political will (a conclusion shared by the European Commission in an internal document shown to me). Domestic violence laws had been adopted because it was a condition set by the European Union in the context of the Eastern Partnership initiative or Association Agreements.