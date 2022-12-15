When Oleksandra and Angelika contacted me, they were facing a dilemma. They wanted journalists to draw attention to the fate of their loved ones: Oleksandra’s husband and Angelika’s brother were both Ukrainian prisoners of war held by Russia.

But Ukrainian state officials were claiming that any public statements – or protests – could end up harming the secretive negotiations with Russia over prisoner exchanges. The women’s requests for information about their relatives had been met with stony silence. And journalists, taking the government’s lead for the most part, were reluctant to tell their story.

Having spent most of 2022 reporting on the consequences of Russia’s invasion, this was not a new problem for me. Earlier this year, when I spoke to Kostiantyn and Anna, two former prisoners from Russia’s infamous POW camp at Olenivka, I found out how they had set up a Telegram group to pool information about men and women seen in the camp. The reason: they were frustrated at the lack of official communication.

As we spoke, I saw that Kostiantyn and Anna were dealing with the same dilemma as Oleksandra and Angelika: whether or not to go along with the state’s call to trust it, obey it and wait patiently, rather than trying to influence the prisoner exchange process from outside.

Get the free oDR newsletter A weekly summary of our latest stories about the post-Soviet world. Sign up now

This, for me, shows why it’s so important to keep independent journalism alive during wartime. In both cases, my sources felt the need for outside help to make their relationship with the state more equal. In order to seek justice, they needed to bring public scrutiny to bear on officials.

At the beginning of the invasion, Ukrainian society made a choice. It chose country-wide unity against the Russian military onslaught, delegating all power to the authorities – and its full support for the armed forces. Criticising officials, many said, could harm Ukraine’s very struggle to survive. In doing so, they were giving up – if only temporarily – a hard-won tradition of holding power to account.