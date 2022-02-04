Diane Abbott: The cost of living crisis was caused by privatisation

On official forecasts, the British public is facing the biggest fall in living standards since records began.

This is in the headlines now because of the huge rise in energy bills, which will force more households into choosing between eating and heating.

Blaming Russia for the surge in energy prices is a classic conjuror’s trick of misdirection. The US gets almost zero oil from Russia, but is currently experiencing even higher consumer price inflation.

In reality, a laissez-faire approach to the energy sector is at the root of the problem in both the UK and the US. In France, where EDF is largely nationalised, energy prices are set to rise – but by just 4%.

Government and especially Treasury ideology going back to Margaret Thatcher has been based on false assertions about the superiority of private enterprise. It was why she sold the huge strategic asset of BP for a pittance. It is the same ideology that now dismisses the demands for energy nationalisation.

We should be clear that surging prices are not a naturally occurring phenomenon. They are a product of government policy, of what used to be known as austerity policies. Last year, it was incorrectly asserted by many commentators that Boris Johnson had ended the age of austerity. Those claims now look ridiculously ill-judged.