Number of private tenants facing rent shortfall leaps by nearly 50% in pandemic

The shortfalls arise because the level of housing support paid to private tenants is capped under the Local Housing Allowance (LHA). In the past, the housing benefits could pay up to the average private rent in a given area. But the 2010 coalition government reduced the maximum amount payable.

Under the current system, benefits will only pay rent up to the cheapest 30% (the 30th percentile) of local market rents. For example, if an area’s average monthly private rent is £500, but the 30th percentile is £300, a tenant in an averagely priced property will receive £300 in housing benefit, leaving a £200 shortfall each month.

The maximum housing support payable was reduced even further between 2016 and 2020, due to the benefit freeze, but it was restored to the 30th percentile in the Budget last March.

But Shelter warned after that even after the changes of the 2020 Budget “the majority of renters will not have their full rent covered by LHA… This will limit the power of housing benefit to prevent hardship and homelessness. It will place huge pressure on renters, most of whom will have no option to increase their income during this time.”

The proportion of privately renting claimants left with a shortfall on their rent has actually fallen; it stood at 69% last February, but fell to 53% in April and has remained at around that level since, according to DWP figures. But the dramatic rise in the number of private renter households claiming Universal Credit – the main benefit payment for people in the UK who are unwaged or on low incomes – means the total number of people affected has risen markedly.