On holiday in sunny, sensible Portugal, I realised England is bad, actually

For a certain type of Englishman or woman, our national self-identity is one of stoicism, moderation, and being ‘good in a crisis’. You know the script – we withstood the blitz and beat the Nazis, possibly with a flashback to the band playing on as the Titanic sank.

The ‘good in a crisis’ version of our identity needs a history update and a geography lesson, if we’re to understand why Britain is seeing COVID rates soar once more whilst our western European neighbours look on in dismay.

I arrived back from a holiday in Portugal this week reflecting on our national character, and that of another small maritime nation, one with the longest-standing national borders in Europe. One that, like England, for a time controlled the most expansive empire in the world, but now merely shares the language of an economically mighty former colony across the Atlantic.

Portugal has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, far higher than Britain’s. But unlike Britain, it’s not putting all its faith in jabs and a sense of national exceptionalism. Everyone – including children – wears masks inside public buildings, shops, and on (excellent) public transport. Publicly owned buildings, sights and shops also had staff politely reminding tourists about mask-wearing (the Portuguese simply get on with it), and sometimes taking our temperature, with signs reminding us not to spend too much time inside. Life is lived more outside, of course – but many wear masks on the street, too, certainly in crowded outdoor areas.

I didn’t notice anyone looking discernibly oppressed by any of this, but it’s good to check. In England, sections of the media have suggested that mandating masks is a totalitarian, even fascist, measure. I put this to a couple of residents. They looked baffled. This is a country that knows exactly what fascism is – it overthrew it in 1974, when the Carnation Revolution ended Salazar’s brutal regime.

But unlike England, Portugal appears to have come to terms with its relative insignificance, loss of imperial status, and turbulent history, and has focused on looking after its residents.