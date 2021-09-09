Concerns raised over top Tory donors bankrolling Prince Charles’ charity

Prince Charles’ embattled charity has been bankrolled by major Tory donors, whose names are engraved across its headquarters in Scotland.

The Prince's Foundation's has been supported by a host of leading Conservative donors, including hedge fund manager Michael Hintze, finance and property tycoon Wafic Said, and David Brownlow, who funded the controversial renovation of Boris Johnson's Downing Street flat.

Transparency campaigners have raised concerns about the the super-rich buying access to the Royal family.

News of the ties between the Prince's charity and leading Tory donors comes after revelations that a Saudi tycoon, Mahfouz bin Mahfouz, was given an honorary CBE after donating more than £1.5m to royal charities. A string of leaked emails were “explicit about the transactional nature of the agreement”.

Get dark money out of UK politics Sign our petition to tell the government to tighten electoral laws and shine more light on political donations. We need to know who is giving what to our political parties. Show your support

His money helped fund the multimillion pound restoration of Dumfries House, an 18th century stately home owned by the Prince’s Foundation, which is based there.

Parts of the estate are now named after wealthy donors. Mahfouz has a fountain, a wood, a garden and a building all named after him, following his donations, while others are commemorated on plaques.

Dumfries House does not declare all of its donors, with several listed as “anon”. But among those who have been named, there appears to be an overlap with some of the Conservative Party’s top donors.

Hedge fund manager Michael Hintze was a “founding supporter” of the building’s restoration. He was knighted by Prince Charles in 2013, for services to the arts.

With an estimated fortune of £1.5bn, he is one of the UK’s richest people and has given at least £4.4m to the Conservatives since 2003. This includes donating money directly to Boris Johnson and Theresa May.

Another donor, David Brownlow, is the founder of Huntswood business consultancy, and a major donor to Dumfries House’s parklands and gardens. He and his companies have also given £3.3m to the Tories since 2005.

Brownlow has faced questions over an undeclared donation to the Conservative Party last year, to help pay for the refurbishment of Boris Johnson’s Downing Street flat. The Electoral Commission is still investigating the affair, after saying there were “reasonable grounds” to suspect an offence may have occurred. He was appointed to the House of Lords in 2019, becoming Baron Brownlow of Shurlock Row.