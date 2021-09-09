Take openDemocracy’s Big Tory donor quiz

Sign our petition to tell the government to tighten electoral laws and shine more light on political donations. We need to know who is giving what to our political parties.
We also showed that a huge portion of the Scottish Conservative surge in 2016 was funded by money from secretive sources, and eventually got one of those groups fined. An independent Scottish media organisation, The Ferret, followed our story and forced an Electoral Commission investigation. And it’s not just the Scottish Tories. We exposed one of the key loopholes allowing dark money to flood into the Labour Party, UKIP and the Lib Dems too.
More recently we’ve been delving into the shadowy world of ‘unincorporated associations’ and the various doings of senior Conservatives. The following quiz is based on just some of our recent investigations. Enjoy!
This year marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11. So what is the legacy of the global War on Terror, and what does the future hold for the Biden administration?
Join us for a free live discussion on Thursday 9 September at 5pm UK time / 12 pm EDT as we discuss this topic with expert panelists who have been on the ground in Iraq and Afghanistan and reported on the domestic rise of Islamophobia.
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.