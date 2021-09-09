Take openDemocracy’s Big Tory donor quiz

At openDemocracy we spend a lot of time investigating where the funding of political parties comes from. We’ve spent years uncovering the dark money making its way into UK politics.

For instance, we forced the Democratic Unionist Party to confess that a huge Brexit donation had come via a secretive group in Glasgow. We showed that the chair of that group was connected to the former head of Saudi intelligence and to a Danish man involved in gun-running in India.

We uncovered an elite Tory dining club which has given more than £130m to the Conservative Party since 2010. And we revealed that nearly 20% of its members have received honours after donating to the party.

openDemocracy analysis revealed that the Conservatives received significant cash injections from a number of Russian donors and their associates. Well-connected Russian oligarchs and companies heavily involved in lobbying for Russian interests stepped up their funding of the Conservative party in recent months, we found.

We also showed that a huge portion of the Scottish Conservative surge in 2016 was funded by money from secretive sources, and eventually got one of those groups fined. An independent Scottish media organisation, The Ferret, followed our story and forced an Electoral Commission investigation. And it’s not just the Scottish Tories. We exposed one of the key loopholes allowing dark money to flood into the Labour Party, UKIP and the Lib Dems too.

More recently we’ve been delving into the shadowy world of ‘unincorporated associations’ and the various doings of senior Conservatives. The following quiz is based on just some of our recent investigations. Enjoy!