For Serbian millennials, the animating political memory is NATO bombing Belgrade in 1999. For their surviving grandparents, it’s Russian troops supporting them as they forced back the Nazi line: Yugoslav partisans were the only resistance movement that comprehensively defeated Hitler’s forces.

For such people, “Russia is anti-fascism. Russia is freedom-bringers,” says one left-wing Serbian activist, a political organiser who asked not to be named.

Vučić’s “whole narrative is based on how he’s good friends with Russia”, says the organiser. Many Serbians see Russia as a champion of their country’s interests on the world stage: Russia, for instance, refuses to recognise Kosovo, which formally declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Vučić taps into a deep national sentiment, which is only now being challenged. Images of Russians bombing hospitals in Ukraine are causing cognitive dissonance for many Serbians. “It’s hard for them, they don’t know what to think,” she says.

The Serbian government’s equivocation over the war in Ukraine reflects this wider national mood. “The Republic of Serbia feels that it is very wrong to violate the territorial integrity of any state, including Ukraine,” Vučić commented, shortly after Russia launched its invasion – before adding that Russia was “the biggest guarantor” of the UN Resolution that ended the Kosovo war, and denouncing sanctions.

Striking a balance

Vučić has historically tried to balance relations with rival international camps. Serbia is an important ally to both Russia and China in Europe, but also a major recipient of EU investment.

“It’s a small country without any non-aggression pacts, [so] I think most Serbians would expect the president to try to be friends with everyone,” says one Scottish IT worker who has lived in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, for the most of the past decade. They’re part of a growing community of digital types attracted to a city famous for its nightlife and excellent morning coffee and lower living costs.

At the last national election – just two years ago – a number of opposition parties boycotted the vote, saying it wouldn’t be free or fair. The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) sent observers, who reported that “most television channels with national coverage and most newspapers promote government policies”. The OSCE also found that “threats, attacks or pressure on journalists and media outlets, combined with a lack of financial independence, foster self-censorship”.

But in the two years since, streets across Serbia have been enchanted by vast demonstrations. Belgrade, which has more than a million residents, is famous as the confluence of two mighty rivers – the Danube and the Sava. But the city has no sewage treatment works and pumps its faeces straight into the Danube. “It’s amazing Romania and Bulgaria haven’t sued us,” says one contact.

Stojković talks about visiting factories where workers lack basic employment rights, in towns and neighbourhoods where the air is filled with noxious fumes. In Belgrade, air pollution is poisoning children’s lungs. Congestion on the roads, activists say, means a three-mile commute can take more than an hour. In rural areas, lithium mining threatens environmental damage, although protesters forced the government to revoke mining licences earlier this year.

This confluence of issues, alongside growing concern at Vučić’s authoritarianism, has bubbled up into protests. Organisers claim more than 100,000 people in 50 towns and cities took part in demonstrations last year, which included blockading major roads across the country. Even if the 31,000 claimed by the president is more accurate, that’s still large in a country of seven million people.

The social movements behind these protests were the catalyst for Moramo’s formation in November last year. The alliance represents an attempt to shift Serbian politics away from the abstractions of international power games and media myths, and towards the reality of people’s daily lives.