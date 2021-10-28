Sunak’s Budget will hammer many Brits. This is where the Left can intervene

It should also have been possible to see how those tensions would be eased, thanks to some eagle-eyed reporting by Chris Giles of the Financial Times, who noted that the official forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility were likely to be far more optimistic than earlier in the year. This had the effect on the day of handing Sunak a £30-40bn windfall, which he happily used to increase spending. Of course, he didn’t have to: an old-school Tory might have used the bonus to (foolishly) try to shrink the government debt faster, or cut taxes – and clearly, at some point before the election, Sunak wants to cut taxes. But just not yet.

Even before the pandemic, the Conservatives had already increased spending. It rose 4.1% in 2019, with Sajid Javid as chancellor, ahead of COVID erupting in Britain in early 2020.

The balance of forces inside the Tory party is running against spending cuts. With all those newly elected Tory MPs holding slender majorities in former Labour areas, who had been promised an end to austerity by Johnson, the pure electoral calculation leans towards more spending. The dislocation that Brexit is causing – and will continue to cause – is made easier to deal with hefty levels of government spending, and economic intervention more generally. It’s not especially easy to extricate a country from 40 years’ worth of trade and economic treaties with its closest trading partners. The blow can be softened by public funds.

More speculatively, the political hit that British financial services in general have taken from Brexit has undermined their own capacity to act as a loud voice for ‘sound money’ inside government. This is even before considering the immediate impact of the pandemic and the exceptional levels of funding needed to cope with the backwash from 2020-21.

Labour’s response

Surveying all this, a certain kind of political commentator has leapt to the opposite conclusion, declaring Sunak to be offering a ‘Labour Budget’ and, in the weary cliché, parking his tanks on Labour’s lawn.

On one level, the new consensus is a challenge for Labour. Under Jeremy Corbyn, the party switched from a mealy-mouthed ‘too far, too fast’ argument against Tory spending cuts to an outright anti-austerity position. As the cuts became increasingly unpopular, digging deeper and deeper into the fabric of British social life, this argument started to take hold. Labour’s relative success in 2017 – somewhat shockingly, the only election since 1997 where the party actually gained seats – reinforced the point. But having won the argument, without having won the election, the Tories’ shameless flip into increasing spending presents a political challenge. How, then, to update a tried-and-tested anti-Tory position?

There is some evidence that Labour’s frontbench is getting there. Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves’ response to Sunak, delivered immediately after his presentation with precious little time to prepare, was notably effective, visibly and audibly rattling the Tory benches opposite. She zeroed in on the two major flaws in his argument: first, that spending now by the Tories was not sufficient to repair the damage of austerity; second, and more importantly, that the pattern of tax cuts and benefits changes they had introduced reflected their pure class interests.

Sunak had slashed the taxes paid by UK-based banks, but at the same time significantly increased the taxes to be paid by most people in work, in the form of a National Insurance Contributions increase. He had previously cut £20 a week from Universal Credit, with the slight increase in the system’s generosity at Budget doing too little to compensate for it. The Resolution Foundation estimates that an average household could be looking at a £3,000 tax increase from Budget measures. For all the talk, from the prime minister downwards, of wanting a ‘high-wage’ economy, the reality in the immediate future – and, most likely, stretching well into following years – is of rising prices putting real pressure on most people’s living standards. Far from ‘high wages’, many of us face wages that look increasingly paltry next to skyrocketing prices for gas, electricity, and food. Coupled with tax rises the squeeze is going to be only too real.

And this is Sunak’s real hostage to fortune. The OBR’s forecasts may now look relatively rosy, and its estimate for the long-run damage from COVID less severe. But the OBR is an institution heavily predisposed to optimism bias, as the record of its first decade shows: