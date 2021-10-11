UK government could face legal action over huge, secretive health database

Lawyers acting on behalf of openDemocracy have written to the British government demanding transparency over a massive health database that campaigners fear could break legal promises made about the use of the public’s health data after the pandemic.

Privacy campaigners have raised increasing concerns about the role of private sector firms in British health data.

Last month the government ended a controversial deal to handle adult social care data with US ‘spy tech’ firm Palantir.

This data is instead set to be held in a new system called Edge, which will be run internally by the Department of Health and Social Care – but built by British defence contractor, BAE Systems.

openDemocracy, supported by legal campaigners Foxglove, has now written to the health secretary, Sajid Javid, demanding that he offer a clearer explanation of what the BAE system is for, and to what extent other private companies will be involved in its set-up, operation and processing of sensitive personal data.

Only ‘emergency’ data relating to COVID-19 is supposed to be transferred into the new system, but concerns have been raised that the information could be used for purposes unrelated to the pandemic.

Foxglove director Cori Crider said: “The government promised that the massive Palantir datastore wouldn’t be extended beyond the pandemic without talking to people.

“Now we learn that there’s another huge health database called Edge, that arms firm BAE were somehow involved, and that it may be being adapted for post-pandemic use.”

The onus is on the government to explain “how these moves keep faith with the pledges made to openDemocracy,” Crider added.