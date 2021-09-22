What the Tories want to do with our health data, and why we need to stop them

Even public-sector, academic researchers find it hard to navigate existing rules around research and data. But there are ways that could be improved for public research institutions – indeed, one of the proposals (not all of them are bad, to be fair) does just that.

But the proposals explicitly cover “commercial” as well as public entities. They appear to be designed to give a company confidence that it can train its algorithms on the personal data of UK citizens.

And just to be absolutely clear that private companies such as, say, US ‘spy-tech’ giant Palantir are protected when the government hands our data over to them, the proposals also suggest that companies carrying out public data tasks for the government “need not identify a separate lawful ground”. And they ask for further suggestions on how they could give “data intermediaries” including “industrial data platforms” (again, like Palantir) greater certainty that they do not need “recourse to consent”.

During the pandemic, most people have accepted that rules have had to be bent. But that shouldn’t be allowed to reset our expectations for the future. The government’s own medical-confidentiality advisers recently criticised the government’s “overreliance on examples from the pandemic response” to justify permanently watering down the rules that protect our health data.

More trade, less transparency

It’s clear the government is working to harmonise UK data rules with those of the US, to pave the way for some kind of trade deal with the US.

Not just that: any data-focused deal that’s signed with the US can then be used as a clamp to ratchet down protection still further, trumping the safeguards that remain.

Jean Blaylock of Global Justice explained further: “As well as directly tampering with our data standards, it’s also possible to sign up to things in trade deals and then later say we have to change our domestic policy in order to conform with the trade deal… in effect trade agreements do tend to override things.”

Trade deals also increasingly include ‘investor courts’ in which companies, as well as nations, can sue governments if their laws hinder their profitability.

Even before a trade deal is signed, our legal protections are looking vulnerable. Many of the rules that companies that use our data have to follow are to be swept away and replaced with self-regulation, whilst the privacy regulator itself, the Information Commissioner’s Office, comes under increased pressure to take a business-friendly line.

Outsourced management of our data will make it far harder to find out about and challenge any abuses, too. As Mariano delli Santi of the Open Rights Group told openDemocracy: “The more data transactions there are, the more difficult it is to hold someone accountable.”

Alarming as it is, the government’s consultation is just one of a number of ways in which rules around health data are being loosened, creating more potential points where our data can leak out.

More points of leakage

According to medConfidential, the new NHS bill currently before Parliament gives the health secretary powers to waive the NHS’s duty in regard to information standards, as well as to centralise and move data around. This includes data that’s previously been firewalled in NHS Digital, the part of the NHS that is most tightly regulated and monitored as a “safe haven” for data.

The bill also gives the NHS a new “duty to share” data with all ‘partners’ in the ‘system’. What system is this, though?

The partners include private firms – which the bill also allows to take seats on new local health boards (“Integrated Care Systems”) overseeing how the NHS’s money is spent.

It’s not just private business we should be worried about. The partners also include local authorities who provide social care, whose integration with the NHS is to be put on statutory footing as part of the bill. But as Phil Booth of medConfidential points out, there’s a “dramatic difference” between having our health data in the hands of medical professionals, who can be struck off by their professional regulators if they breach a duty of confidentiality, and having it on the screens of council officials.