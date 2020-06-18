COVID-19 at the Brazil-Venezuela borders: the good, the bad and the ugly

In general, integration, encompassing access to services, is a challenge for migrants in Brazil, which is also true in the case of Venezuelans. Even if Brazil can be regarded as having an avant-garde position on Venezuelans’ legal protection in the region; severe social vulnerability of this population is the norm. The scenario is complicated even further when considering the above mentioned reality of Roraima. This complex setting led to tensions between the national population and Venezuelans, with escalating xenophobia and discrimination. The situation could not be placated even with the presence of international organizations that tried to improve integration. The first sheltering initiatives were especially precarious and unhealthy. An already saturated health system was a continuous point of contention, as well as the lack of job opportunities.

As a response to this context, in 2018 the Brazilian government established Operação Acolhida – led by the Office of the Chief of Staff (of the Presidency) with a strong participation of the Army - focusing first on the ordering of the border, which led to the creation of sheltering spaces with more resources and more personnel, as well as collaboration with NGOs and international organizations. As a second step, Operação Acolhida initiated the interiorização of Venezuelans, meaning their redistribution into other Brazilian states, aiming to diminish the pressure in the border state. Operação Acolhida and its several actions has been considered a good practice, however it has not been able to eliminate social conflicts and xenophobia (even by the local government), which can have disastrous results in light of COVID-19.

The ugly

Besides these aspects, one also notices bad practices in terms of borders, protection of vulnerable groups, government responses and overall attitude towards COVID-19.