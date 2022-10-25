The role that racism plays in deaths in UK prisons is being “overlooked and ignored”, according to a damning new report by INQUEST, a charity that investigates state-related deaths.

The report found that of the 2,220 people who died in prison in the last seven years, the deaths of people from minority ethnic backgrounds were some of the most “violent, contentious and neglectful”.

Using data obtained through Freedom of Information (FOI) requests, the charity analysed information surrounding deaths in prisons between 2015 and 2021 – examining the circumstances that contributed to them, and the subsequent inquests, ombudsman reports and Ministry of Justice responses.

As part of its report, INQUEST also told in greater depth the stories of 22 people who died in custody, all of whom were from Black, Asian, Middle Eastern, Eastern European, mixed-race, white Irish or Gypsy, Roma and Traveller backgrounds.

The study found repeated failures to acknowledge the potential role of racism and discrimination in these deaths, which, INQUEST argues, will lead to failures to prevent future deaths.

Notably, none of the official inquiries into the deaths examined in the report addressed the race or ethnicity of the deceased person.

“The decision to imprison the[se] people… ended up being a death sentence,” said Deborah Coles, the executive director of INQUEST.

Coles called for action that “meaningfully considers the race or ethnicity of those who die in prison, as well as considering the potential role that racism or discrimination has played in their death”.

Culture of disbelief and inaction

The report did not find that people from minority ethnic backgrounds were disproportionately more likely to die in prison. Among these groups, most deaths – 136 in total – were of Black and mixed-race people.

Natasha Chin’s case is one such example. Natasha, a 39-year-old Black woman, had a history of depression, poor physical health, and alcohol and drug dependency. On arriving at HMP Bronzefield in Surrey in 2016, Natasha complained of feeling unwell. She was placed in the prison’s specialist drug and alcohol wing and prescribed medication.

Her condition deteriorated and she vomited profusely and failed to collect her medication, but healthcare staff didn’t respond to a prison officer’s requests to monitor her condition. Later that evening, after vomiting for at least nine hours, she was locked in her cell. Natasha rang her cell bell, but the bell system was faulty and no one came. She died later that night, after being found unresponsive, less than 36 hours after entering the prison.

An inquest into her death found that there was a “systematic failure through poor governance which led to a lack of basic care” and that her death was “contributed to by neglect”.