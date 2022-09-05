Almost one in five of the 1,549 prisoners serving uninterrupted indefinite sentences in England and Wales have now spent 15 years behind bars, openDemocracy can reveal.

The revelation will add to pressure on the incoming justice secretary to deal with the legacy of the now discredited ‘Imprisonment for Public Protection’ (IPP) sentence, which was abolished in 2012 but left thousands still serving jail terms with no end date. The job is tipped to go to former Northern Ireland chief Brandon Lewis if Liz Truss wins leadership of the Tory Party today as expected.

In 2020, there were just two people who had served 15 years of an “uninterrupted” IPP sentence, with that figure rising to 71 last year. But as of 31 March this year, that had risen steeply to 281 (18% of the 1,549 total). Some 1,103 people (71%) have been inside for a decade, Ministry of Justice data shows.

The MoJ data, obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, does not include anyone who has been released and then recalled to jail under any of the strict conditions – including use of cannabis – attached to the IPP sentences. It means the true figure for those who have served 15 years cumulatively is likely to be even higher.

Including those who have been recalled, there are around 3,000 people behind bars on IPPs.

Families and campaigners say the toll of being locked up for so long, and of fearing recall even after release, has had devastating consequences.

Abdullahi Suleman came to Britain in 1993 as a young child fleeing war in Somalia which killed family members. He is serving jail time on what was supposed to be a two-year IPP sentence at a Category B prison after a non-violent theft in 2005.

Suleman, who has bipolar disorder, was first released in 2011, but has been recalled on four occasions, most recently in July 2017 after missing some of his many regular probation and mental health appointments. He has now served almost 13 years cumulatively.

“We’ve been torn apart and had years of family life stolen from us,” his wife Bernadette Emerson told openDemocracy. “I’m bringing up our two children alone. He wants to be a family man, he wants normal mental health treatments again, and he wants to get on with his life.

“The way he's been treated in prison is horrendous. They can’t even manage people without mental issues properly, never mind those who have psychiatric issues.”

Suleman has allegedly been regularly forced to come off his medication and his bipolar disorder has proved a serious obstacle in securing his freedom as the symptoms have been misconstrued as an unwillingness to engage with officials, according to Emerson. He has been attacked in prison by a fellow inmate and sustained a life-changing brain injury after a bone at the front of his skull was broken.