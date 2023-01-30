The government has promised Vladimir Putin’s cronies total privacy if they launch a legal bid to be removed from the UK’s sanctions list.

The Foreign Office said it would be a “breach of confidence” to name the Russians trying to have their sanctions overturned or the law firms representing them.

But openDemocracy can reveal that one such individual is Alisher Usmanov, the billionaire former Everton Football Club investor, who was sanctioned last year when the British government accused him of having “close links to the Kremlin”.

A spokesperson for Usmanov, who made his fortune through a Russian mining company, has confirmed he has deployed legal teams to try to reverse the move.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

“Mr Usmanov and his relatives have already started to challenge the sanctions imposed on them, which they justifiably consider unfair and unsubstantiated,” the spokesman said. “All legal means are currently being implemented to achieve this.”

Dozens of others accused of having links to Putin may also be fighting to remove sanctions but the government has pledged to protect their privacy, saying it is “personal information”.

Responding to a Freedom of Information request from openDemocracy, the Foreign Office refused to say which Russian individuals had submitted legal applications to be removed from the sanctions list, which was expanded in the wake of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Officials also refused to reveal whether any of those fighting sanctions are being assisted in their legal battles by law firms based in the UK.